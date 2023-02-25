Fulham 1-1 Wolves: Post-Match Player Ratings

European-challenging Fulham hosted a strong Wolverhampton Wanderers team in gameweek 25 of the Premier League.

In the first half, Wolves were seen to be the stronger team with greater amounts of possession and shots, which edged them with a 1-0 advantage at half-time. Fulham had few chances throughout the game, yet overnight hero, Manor Solomon, came to the host's aid in the second half to level his team.

Wolves were constantly attacking throughout the game and creating chances within the box - demonstrated through the first goal of the game. New signing Pablo Sarabia put his side ahead after having time to control and strike the ball past Bernd Leno in the 23rd minute.

Fighting back, substitute Manor Solomon scored for the third game in a row, curling the ball into the back of the net in the second half. His wonder strike demonstrated how this game really was one of two halves.

The 1-1 result leaves Fulham sixth in the Premier League table, whereas Wolves remain 15th, four points away from the relegation zone.

Here are how the players faired following the match-up at Craven Cottage:

Bernd Leno - 6.5/10

With Wolves having many opportunities and chances throughout the game, Leno showed strong saves throughout. He remained calm despite constant pressure.

Kenny Tete - 7/10

He opened up more chances and opportunities for Fulham whilst attacking. His strong passes, fast pace and knowledge of the other players' positions on the pitch gained them more confidence in attacking.

Tim Ream - 6.5/10

Ream held his position throughout the game, showing confidence in his defence with the opposition pressing. Blocking attacking goals and having accurate passes throughout the game allowed more precision for the strikers.

Issa Diop - 6/10

Demonstrated some strong interceptions throughout the game. Blocked the strong attack, using his physicality to his advantage.

Antonee Robinson - 7/10

He showed strong passes that were delivered accurately to the right people. He has strong spacial awareness leaving the Wolves players struggling to attack and get hold of the ball when in his possession.

João Palhinha - 5.5/10

Despite getting booked, he showed strong and accurate passing skills throughout. Brought energy and determination to continue to fight the attack of Wolves.

Harrison Reed - 5/10

There was some strong defence throughout his performance. However, there was a lack of progression and many missed opportunities were created with the majority of his passing getting blocked as accuracy was not the strongest.

Andreas Pereira - 6.5/10

Had a few moments such as receiving a yellow card. However, gained more control of the ball throughout the second half showing great possession whilst utilising space to allow further attacks for Fulham.

Willian - 6/10

Willian used his fast pace to his advantage by utilising the wing throughout the game. His movement was essential towards Fulham's attacking and allowed more opportunities for a goal.



Bobby Decordova-Reid - 5/10

A lot of passes throughout the game were not executed and many were intercepted by Wolves players leading to the counter-attack. Adding onto this, there were a few missed opportunities heading for goal that could have led to a victory for Fulham.



Carlos Vinícius - 6.5/10

There were a few missed chances to score. However, there were huge amounts of energy and chances that he created for others in the team. Especially in the second half, there were some great balls, delivered perfectly. However, there may have been some chances that could have been scored leading to Fulham a potential victory.

Substitutes:

Sasa Lukic - 5/10

Lukic showed a strong performance with the eight minutes of extra time added at the end of the game. With winning a free kick in the defence box. However, there was a lack of accurate passing throughout which lead to Wolves players using this to their advantage and gaining more possession.

Manor Solomon - 8/10

Throughout the game creating greater pressure on Wolves defenders. Using his pace down the pitch allowing faster movement throughout attacking. Had opportunities throughout, getting the equalising goal.

Harry Wilson - 5/10

Within the second half, Wilson was reasonable for adding more confidence in attacking however, did not make a huge difference in the performance of the squad.

Goal celebrations for Manor Solomon of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage, London on Friday 24th February 2023. (Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Wolves

José Sá - 8.5/10

With containing a positive performance despite Fulham having shots on target. Great saves throughout the second half and maintained the draw. Dealt with greater amounts of pressure near the end of the game well.

Hugo Bueno - 9/10 (Player of the Match)

Voted player of the match. He created opportunities throughout the game, constantly progressing throughout the pitch. Gaining more chances for Wolves whilst attacking. He was constantly creating space to run into gaining more possession of the ball for himself and other players.

Max Kilman - 7.5/10

Key performer in defence, constantly placing pressure on attackers to block and challenge them. Moving the ball forward when getting a chance to create a faster pace game.

Craig Dawson - 6.5/10

Controversially may not be the strongest performance seen however, Dawson is a key player to Wolves. Remains calm throughout whilst setting up easy balls for players to run on to, gaining more chance of a goal.

Nélson Semedo - 8.5/10

There were some exceptional runs throughout with strong fast passes throughout the team ensuring possession throughout the game. Showed control of the ball throughout his play, with the use of skill and power when having the ball.

Rúben Neves - 8/10

Great movement throughout the pitch making himself more accessible for players to pass to. Accuracy passing allowed further progression with attacking. He was a key player in securing the first goal and maintaining steady confident play.

Mario Lemina - 7.5/10

Great performance within the defence side of Wolves. Blocking attacking balls and tackling and winning challenges.

Matheus Nunes - 6/10

Gained possession of the ball off Fulham attackers that allowed further progression for Wolves. Has a strong presence that allows more wins within challenges between other players.

Matheus Cunha - 6.5/10

Did not have any shots on goal however, a key player in making sure the ball travels at a quick pace utilising space around. Passing across the box into other players' view.

Raúl Jiménez - 6.5/10

Had a major role in the first goal that was scored. The clear set-up was crossed into the box ready for a finish. Always shows great control and confidence within the attacking box placing further pressure on Fulham's defence causing cracks within their formation.

Substitutes:

Adama Traoré - 6/10

Using his physicality to his advantage. Being able to contain possession and gain the ball from the opposition, whilst moving forward to the attacking box.

João Moutinho - 6.5/10

A core player in remaining confident in possession and control of the game. Gaining confidence when holding the ball grounding the players to allow the calmness to continue before attacking. Played an important role in transforming the ball from the defence into the attacking box.

Diego Costa - 6.5/10

Constantly brings energy to the pitch. Gaining more confidence in the players. He passes throughout gaining more connections and having constant movement to stop defenders from blocking the ball.

Daniel Podence - 6/10

An average performance with showing strong runs down wings. Did not have a major impact but, infused difficulty for the opposition by covering more space along the pitch. Caused many problems for the Fulham defence side.