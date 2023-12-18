Four things we learnt as Arsenal go top of Premier League with 2-0 win over Brighton

Arsenal continued their march towards taking the Premier League’s Christmas number one spot as goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz defeated Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

On an afternoon where both sides struggled in front of goal but the Gunners had far more control overall, it was a relieving result for Mikel Arteta against a side that have historically caused them several issues.

While it could have been a different story if Pascal Gross’ chance had gone in at 1-0, ultimately the North London side emerged victorious and will head up the table in the final gameweek before Christmas.

There was plenty to learn from another action-packed meeting between the sides, including how Arsenal broke their bad luck against the Seagulls.

Arsenal keep things simple when it matters

Having won just four of their 13 previous meetings with Brighton since the Seagulls returned to the top flight in 2017, and losing five of those, Arsenal knew they would have to improve at the Emirates Stadium to back up their current title push.

Improve they did, and it was by keeping the basics right.

Firstly, they named their strongest possible XI. This was made easier by the fact they could rotate in their midweek Champions League tie against PSV Eindhoven, but clearly, their attention had been on this fixture for a while.

Secondly, they dictated the tempo at home. By preventing Brighton from having lengthy spells on the ball and overwhelming Billy Gilmour and Pascal Gross in midfield, they stopped the supply line to Evan Ferguson, who they know all about.

Thirdly, they had their danger men run at the Brighton defence as much as possible. The Seagulls have historically struggled when teams are direct, with Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke not being the quickest defenders in the Premier League and having previously been exposed when the pace gets too high.

With all these simple elements combining, a supremely talented side flourished.

Arteta did not have to concoct any master plans, but he knew Brighton’s weaknesses and placed full emphasis on exposing them.

It was smart management and showed just how focused everyone was on preventing the errors of the past from returning.

Brighton must learn to adapt

Just as Arsenal stuck to their usual style at the Emirates, Brighton did the very same without any fear of the outcome.

Roberto De Zerbi can be credited with bravery, but as several onlookers commented on Sunday, there must be a limit to which the Italian’s Seagulls side try the same thing without acknowledging their mistakes.

Considering Gross’ late chance was the only real threat Brighton posed in the game, it is baffling that things were not shaken up earlier, with Danny Welbeck only called upon in the 79th minute to change the angle of attack.

Brighton were toeing the line between staying in the game and playing full-throttle expansive football and ended up doing neither effectively.

Granted, Arsenal were about as tough an opponent as they could be playing right now, but fans will think there was more to give in a contest that ended their scoring run at 32 consecutive Premier League matches.

Gunners’ recruitment has been spot-on

In Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, Arsenal had two players whose immense ability made a huge amount of difference in this match.

True, that is exactly what fans should expect given the inconceivable amount of money spent on bringing both 24-year-olds to the Emirates last summer, but they made this fixture one that Arsenal could not possibly lose on this occasion.

Think about the players they have replaced – Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey – and consider if either of those two would have made the runs, tackles and passes necessary to outfox Brighton.

On their day, they might, but Rice and Havertz have improved Arsenal’s standards to be so much more consistent and capable of battling through tricky contests such as these.

Their fitness and disciplinary records have also been exemplary, another area of improvement upon Partey and Xhaka, which creates so much more consistency in Arteta’s system and means that how they defend and attack is second nature at this point in the season.

They barely put a pass wrong or let their man past them all afternoon, either.

In short, it was £162 million well spent on these two young ballers.

Seagulls will focus on low-hanging fruit

Given their non-stop commitments of late, De Zerbi was wise to let his Seagulls squad rest to some extent in this meeting.

João Pedro hobbled off late on against Marseille and was allowed to spend most of the match on the bench, while Igor Julio’s exertions were also recognised by taking a spot amongst the substitutes.

Jack Hinshelwood’s rapid rise was not pushed beyond its means, and the club’s goalkeeper rotation continued with Bart Verbruggen given another chance to familiarise himself with the demands of his role.

While none of those brought into the side really impressed – Adam Lallana, James Milner, Evan Ferguson and Vebruggen all sharing difficulties – these moves demonstrated a lack of fear in selecting any member of the squad.

Ultimately, it saved the more in-form members of the side for the huge Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace this coming Thursday, which will be of far more concern to the club’s fans and to the management in terms of win probabilities.

Positive news on the injury front seems to be on the horizon, with no need to deplete the club’s Academy for the bench on this occasion.

Danny Welbeck and Jakub Moder are coming closer to starting a game soon, while Julio Enciso has been seen in the gym and may not be far off a return.

Ansu Fati, Tariq Lamptey and Pervis Estupiñán are considered medium-term absentees and Solly March will be absent for a disappointingly long stretch of time, but if a full-back and a winger can be found in the January transfer window, then these issues need not spoil the season.

Several of the squad will still be running on empty over this Christmas period, but if an A23 derby cannot get them up for the fight, then there will be serious questions about their suitability at the club.

With De Zerbi working them hard all week though, there ought to be no issues with exhaustion.

A classic meeting is in store as a result, and many cannot wait.