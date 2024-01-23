On and off the pitch, it has been a difficult time for everyone involved at Reading Football Club.

Both the men's and women's sides have struggled at the wrong end of the division, whilst the publicly known off field battle continues with their ownership.

However, for Reading Women, they have an exciting encounter with Arsenal to look forward to tomorrow night in the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals sit bottom of Group D in the competition and have already been eliminated, but no doubt it would still raise spirits if the Championship side were to get anything out of the game.

They face an Arsenal side who are top of the group, with a win guaranteeing progression into the knockout stages for Jonas Eidevall's side.

Reading boss Gilbert on facing Arsenal

Reading boss Liam Gilbert knows full well the challenge that his Royals side face when they battle against WSL side Arsenal tomorrow evening.

However, he is looking for his players to step up to the challenge and give the Gunners something to think about on the night.

Gilbert told the club website: "We know the challenge ahead, and there is no point shying away from it, you just have to look at the calibre of players.

"It's an occasion that I know all of us are looking forward to, as a sportsperson you want to play against the best, and we will make sure we don't hide away."

"We're expecting a real big crowd, our fans have sold out their allocation, and we know Arsenal fans always travel well, so it'll be an environment and the type of football game that you relish.

"Getting this opportunity as a manager, and of course players, to test yourself against the best in the country and to have it on home soil, we just have to give it everything we've got and put in a performance our fans can be proud of."

The Royals are without a win in any competition since the start of October, having registered just two victories in the league this season.

Whilst there is a difficult situation off the pitch, and league results have turned from losses to draws in recent weeks, Gilbert knows more than anyone that results need to continue to improve if Reading are to avoid a second successive relegation.

"There’s obviously a lot of stuff going on around the club right now that we can’t control," the Reading boss explained.

"In terms of moving forward, there is still a lot of progress to be made on the pitch.

“We all believe in the process, and the girls have been brilliant in terms of how they pull together.

"I’ve been in different teams before where the players might have split and created a bit of a toxic environment, but that’s not the case here.

“We have the right culture and personnel to right our wrongs and to give our all for the last few months of this season."

Reading host Arsenal in the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup tomorrow evening, in a 19:00 BST kick-off at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.