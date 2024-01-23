Arsenal face Reading in the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup tomorrow, as the Gunners aim to progress into the knockout stages of the competition.

Jonas Eidevall's side sit top of Group D in the competition, with a win tomorrow ensuring they qualify for the latter stages of the tournament.

The North London outfit will be looking to go all the way once again this season, having won the competition last season after beating Chelsea 3-1 at Selhurst Park in March.

They travel to a Reading side who have struggled at the wrong end of the Women's Championship this season, with the Royals sitting just three points above the drop zone in the second tier.

Ahead of the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Arsenal defender Amanda Ilestedt spoke to the press on Tuesday afternoon.

Ilestedt - "Every game is important"

After arriving from Paris Saint Germain in the summer, Sweden international Ilestedt has cemented her place in Arsenal's side this season.

The Gunners are currently 3rd in the Women's Super League, with three points separating themselves and current leaders Chelsea.

With Arsenal still in three different competitions this season, Ilestedt has explained that the squad want to achieve big this season.

The defender said: "This group is very special. You can tell it has played together for such a long time and coming into this group was easy. It's one of the reasons why we can achieve good things.

"Together with that team spirit we have world-class players, so I think that is a good combination.

"We are really aiming for big things this season."

Championship Reading are the opponents tomorrow, and a win ensures the Gunners progress into the knockout stages of the competition.

However, there are several outcomes in which Arsenal could progress, and even an unlikely shock tomorrow of Reading coming out victorious might not cost them, depending on the outcome of the game between Southampton and Tottenham on Thursday evening.

Ilestedt explained that Arsenal want to win all the competitions they remain in, including the League Cup.

She explained: "It's something we have talked about a lot. We are now in three competitions and we really want to fight for the title in all of them.

"Every game is very important for us. Tomorrow we play another important game.

"Myself, I want to help the team win. Every game is important for us and every competition."

Arsenal travel to Reading tomorrow night in a 19:00 BST kick-off at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.