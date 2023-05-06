Reading vs Aston Villa: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

Reading take on Aston Villa in the WSL on Sunday afternoon, as the Royals look to escape the relegation zone.

With only three games remaining, things are beginning to look desperate for Kelly Chambers’ side.

Reading currently sit bottom of the WSL and are two points adrift of Brighton and Leicester City, who sit above them. With the Seagulls having a game in hand over their other relegation candidates, Reading know only a win will do on Sunday.

What won’t boost hopes around the Select Car Leasing Stadium is Reading’s current form. They sit joint bottom of the form table, along with West Ham United.

Key games have also gone against them. A defeat away to Leicester, coupled with a draw at home to Brighton means Reading have to win, and win now.

Their last game was a 4-1 defeat away to Manchester City. Sanne Troelsgaard gave Chambers’ team the lead inside a minute, but goals from Chloe Kelly, Khadija Shaw, Lauren Hemp, and Steph Houghton compiled the misery onto the league’s bottom side.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are in a race to be crowned best of the rest this season.

Sitting in fifth place, Carla Ward and her side will be looking to cement their position, and a win will put a bit of daylight between themselves and Everton, who are the side chasing them.

After a six-game winning run in all competitions, the Villains are now on a four-game winless run, and with the talent in the squad, they will see Sunday as a good opportunity to stop the rot.

Their last game was a narrow 3-2 defeat at home to Manchester United. A Rachel Daly brace had put them in a good position, but after leading twice, goals from Leah Galton and Nikita Parris bought United level, before Millie Turner’s 93rd minute winner sealed the points for the visitors.

Team News

Reading

Long-term absentee Deanne Rose is back in training and is getting closer to a return, but Sunday’s game may come a bit too quick for her.

Lily Woodham hasn’t played since before the international break and her status for Sunday is unknown. Jade Moore could start, after coming off the bench last week after a little knock.

Aston Villa

Remi Allen returned to action in midweek and played in the Villa academy team. She is in contention to get some minutes this weekend.

Rachel Corsie is close to being available after picking up a knee injury in March, but the game against Liverpool in two weeks’ time seems to be a more realistic target for her to return.

Simone Magill is also available for selection this weekend.

Predicted Lineup

Reading

Moloney; Eikeland, Kith, Caldwell, Mukandi; Harries, Vanhavermaet, Rowe, Wellings; Troelsgaard, Primmer. (4-4-2)

Aston Villa

Hampton; Mayling, Patten, Turner, Pacheco; Dali, Staniforth, Nobbs; Blindkilde, Daly, Hanson. (4-3-3)

Key Players

Reading – Charlie Wellings

With the availability of Woodham unknown, Wellings will take a lot of the creative pressure on her shoulders.

With four goals and two assists to her name this season, Wellings has been involved in the most goals for the Royals this season.

If Reading are to stage their great escape, the performances of Wellings will be crucial.

Aston Villa – Kirsty Hanson

After not featuring last week against her parent club, Hanson will be back this weekend and looking to build on her strong season.

This season, Hanson has been involved in 12 goals in 17 WSL appearances. That is an incredible statistic, considering in her three previous season, she’s had 13 goal involvements in 48 games.

With Daly in fine form alongside her, Hanson will certainly be looking to add to her tally on Sunday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Reading’s Select Car Leasing Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 14:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on the FA Player.