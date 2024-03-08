Mikey Harris says his team are improving every week, as they prepare to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter finals.

Last weekend saw the Seagulls produce their biggest ever WSL victory, as they defeated Bristol City 7-3 away from home.

With a big win finally under their belt, Harris says his players can take a lot of confidence going forward.

“I hope the win will give the players a huge amount of belief.

“I said from the day that I came in that I could see that this is a really talented group of players, and that they had a huge amount to offer.

“I think that result will go a long way to helping them in believing in themselves and delivering week in and week out.”

Scoring seven goals is certainly something to celebrate, but conceding three against the league’s bottom side will cause concern.

However, Harris has praised the defensive work in training this week, as they prepare to battle for a place in the semi-finals.

“We’re always striving to improve in all aspects of our game, and throughout the week we’ll work on different things; the things we feel are the biggest priority in terms of going into the game that’s next.

“We’ve done that this week, and I’ve spoke about it before; a lot of coaching is on the pitch.

“But there’s a huge amount that goes on off the pitch where we work on our team and unit analysis, individual analysis, and I’m probably boring the players to tears with all the meeting we have!

“It’s a really important part of our process, and that’s what we’re trying to do every day is to be a little bit better than what we were the day before.”

Robinson on song

A big reason why Brighton were able to get the win over the Robins was down to Katie Robinson.

The winger took the game in her hands in the latter stages and dragged them to victory; a role she enjoyed tremendously.

“The game could have gone either way in that 4-3 moment. I think it shows a lot about us as a team that we managed to come out on top after that moment.

“In that last bit of the game, I managed to kick on and got a goal and try to contribute to the team as I much as I could.”

Robinson was part of the England 2023 World Cup team, but since then, has found herself back in the U23 team.

The Brighton star isn’t complaining however, and she is enjoying seeing things from a different stance, which is helping bring out some of her best form.

“I’ve got to look at things from a different perspective. It’s an opportunity to go and play and get minutes under my belt, which I think is really important.

“I know that I can, hopefully, get back into the seniors one day, but for now, I’m focusing on the things I know I need to work on.

“I feel like I am playing some of my best football right now. I feel more confident and more like myself. Hopefully I can continue with that over the coming weeks.”

FA Cup memories

When it comes to the FA Cup, everyone has different memories.

For Robinson, playing in the competition is always a big occasion, and is hoping Brighton can go all the way this season.

“The FA Cup means a lot to me. I grew up watching the competition with my family, and to play in it gives me a very special feeling.

“If we can get into that semi-final, it’ll be a really big moment for me and the club.”

For Harris, the cup has given him plenty of memories, both as a fan and as a coach.

“I was actually a mascot for Portsmouth when we played Liverpool in the 1992 semi final at Highbury.

“We drew the game which meant we played a replay at Villa Park, but unfortunately, we lost to Liverpool on penalties. That was an amazing memory for me growing up.

“As a player and coach, I made the third round when I was at Salisbury as an assistant manager.

“We played Sheffield United at Bramall Lane with Harry Maguire playing centre-back for them. So, a lot of memories for me of the cup.”

United test

Both Harris and Robinson will be hoping to create more memories this weekend, as they take on Manchester United in Crawley.

The Red Devils have struggled of late in the league, and Harris believes if his team plays as well as he knows they can, anything can happen.

“United are a strong team and being fourth in the WSL is no mean feat.

“We’re fully aware of the qualities that they possess, but we will also be confident in our own abilities and our own capabilities to win the game.

“The FA Cup is a magical competition, anything can happen, and we’ll be going into it full of belief and do our absolute best to get through the tie.”

Last season saw United knock Brighton out of the cup in the semi-final, with Rachel Williams scoring a late winner.

That day still lives in Robinson’s mind but believes Albion have come a long way since then.

“It’s definitely still on my mind all these months later. We played very well in that game and probably deserved to have a different outcome.

“We’ll definitely be looking to put that right this time around on Saturday.

“We’ve come a long way since we last played against them.

“Hopefully, on Saturday, we can show that progress, and I genuinely believe we can go out there and put on a strong performance.”