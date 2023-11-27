Fulham 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Willian at the double as VAR in the spotlight again

Willian of Fulham celebrates after scoring the team's third goal from a penalty kick with teammates during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on November 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Fulham got their first win since the 7th of October and moved 10 points away from the relegation zone, with a superb home win against Wolves, goals from Alex Iwobi and a brace from the spot by Willian were enough to give Marco Silva's team a huge three points and a much needed win.

Fulham boss Marco Silva made two changes from the side which lost at Aston Villa before the international break, with Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed coming into the starting XI to add to a central midfield area missing Cottagers enforcer Joao Palhinha, with the Portuguese out through suspension.

Bobby Decordova-Reid also made way, and on the bench, Tosin Adarabioyo passed a late fitness test to make the squad but the game came too soon for Wolves old boy Adama Traore.

For Wolves, Gary O'Neil made just one change, with Santiago Bueno replacing the suspended Craig Dawson in defence. Matheus Cunha and Hee-Chan Hwang started in attack, with Mario Lemina fit enough to join Joao Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in midfield. Nelson Semedo also proved his fitness and started at right wing-back, with Matt Doherty on the bench.

Story of the game:

Fulham got off to an encouraging start, with a move down the right side involving Alex Iwobi and Andreas Pereira. The ball fell to Raul Jimenez, but he couldn't get clean contact and a goal against his old side within the opening 60 seconds.

Alex Iwobi got the game's first goal in the seventh minute, as Antonee Robinson linked up with Willian for a great one-two. On the underlap he stormed forward from full-back, pulled it back and Iwobi did well to steer the ball into the net at the near post for his first league goal of the season.

Alex Iwobi of Fulham FC celebrates scoring their teams first goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on November 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Fulham nearly bagged a second shortly after taking the lead, with former Wolves striker Raul Jimenez getting on the end of a cross at the back post, but from a tight angle, the shot was saved by the legs of Jose Sa.

From the resulting corner, Fulham captain Tom Cairney shot low from the edge of the penalty area and Sa got his body behind it to parry it away from goal.

Hwang Hee-chan nearly scored an equaliser for Wolves, only to be denied by the crossbar. It was a lovely ball from Mario Lemina and a good strike from Hwang over Bernd Leno who was making his 150th Premier League appearance and the first German goalkeeper to complete that feat in the competiton, but the ball struck the woodwork.

Toti Gomes of Wolverhampton Wanderers passes the ball during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on November 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri went off just before the 20-minute mark, after going over on his ankle after being challenged by Timothy Castagne.

Wolves then equalised after 22 minutes. Great persistence down the right flank from Wolves' Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and he put in a lovely cross. Matheus Cunha was in the right place at the right time and was able to head home from six yards out at the back post and get his third league goal of the season.

Wolves had another chance as Toti fired the ball across the face of Fulham’s goal but Castagne managed to clear. Castagne did brilliantly a few yards out from his own goal to cut out Toti's cross with Matheus Cunha waiting to pounce from close range for what would've been his second goal of the night.

Timothy Castagne of Fulham in action during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on November 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Fulham defender Calvin Bassey then got his keeper out of trouble. A pressing Mario Lemina puts Bernd Leno under pressure who tried to take one too many touches and lost control of the ball, Lemina was faced with a tight angle and played it to Matt Doherty, but Bassey was covering well to stop Doherty from shooting at an unguarded goal.

Into the second half, Wolves went on the offensive with a three-on-two counterattack after Tim Ream lost the ball but again Timothy Castagne was well placed and covered finely to see off the danger for Fulham.

Fulham were then awarded a dubious penalty as Cairney robbed Lemina and Fulham went on the attack moving forward, Nelson Semedo then appeared to catch the Fulham captain just inside the box.

It went to VAR and on second glance, it looks like Semedo gets the ball first, he does catches Cairney but there is not much in it. Once again VAR comes into the spotlight and it seems to be an occurring theme of late, as the VAR officials and the referee deemed that Semedo caught him enough to award the penalty. Willian calmly sent Jose Sa the wrong way and stuck the penalty into the bottom right corner. Fulham went back ahead.

Referee Michael Salisbury looks on after awarding a penalty to Fulham, as Tom Cairney of Fulham holds his leg whilst lead on the floor after being fouled by Mario Lemina of Wolverhampton Wanderers, during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on November 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Nelson Semedo looked to instantly make up for conceding the penalty but his low shot was saved by Leno.

Fulham's Alex Iwobi tried to bag his second goal of the game, with his shot heading for the far corner, but Jose Sa tipped it over the top.

Wolves' Mario Lemina was then too quick for Tim Ream and hit a first-time shot from a wide angle, but it was saved comfortably by Bernd Leno, who had got his positioning spot on.

Tim Ream then bundled Hwang Hee-chan to the ground, he was very lucky to stay on the pitch as he was already on a yellow card. Wolves were awarded a penalty and that was the second penalty in 10 minutes.

Hwang Hee-chan blasted the ball down the middle, Leno was close to getting a touch to it, but the keeper couldn't keep it out.

Hwang Hee-Chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers scores the team's second goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on November 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

But we weren't done there, as there was one more penalty to be awarded as into stoppage time. Harry Wilson went flying in the box, appearing to be caught by Joao Gomes, but it looked very soft and there was very minimal contact so at first the referee neither gave a foul nor a dive. But as play went on, VAR was checking the incident in the background, then referee Michael Salisbury was sent to the pitchside monitor to have a look at the footage and gave a penalty to Fulham. It looked to be a very harsh decision and Gary O'Neil has right to be angry especially to have two incidents go against them in the same game.

Willian of Fulham scores the team's third goal from a penalty kick during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on November 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Nevertheless for the second time, Willian converted from the spot and gave Fulham the lead once again. This time he went to the left as opposed to the right on the first spot kick, Jose Sa went the same way but there was too much pace on the ball.

Willian of Fulham celebrates after scoring the team's third goal from a penalty kick with teammates during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on November 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Wolves had one last chance as Hwang Hee-chan's shot went just over, and landed on the roof of the net. But Fulham held on to the win and we were entertained to a five-goal thriller at the Cottage.

Player of the Game: Alex Iwobi

Iwobi was a big presence for Fulham tonight, he was causing big problems for the Wolves defence and creating chances running into the right channels and being a nuisance. He scored the opening goal of the game and it was really well taken.