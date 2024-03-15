Bristol City manager Lauren Smith says all the pressure will be on their opponents for the remainder of the season.

The Robins are coming off the back of a heavy 7-3 home defeat to Brighton, but due to them not being in the FA Cup, they haven’t been in action for two weeks.

The gap has given Smith and her team a lot of time to reflect, and it’s given the manager a lot of time to mull over the game and the season as a whole.

“It has been a real process for us.

“There was a lot of emotion in there in many ways, and even watching the game back with the team and getting feedback, we felt we performed well in some parts of the game, both defensively and with the ball.

“That was probably part of the frustration is actually because a lot of what we’ve done is still happening. There were set play moments that we normally pride ourselves on that let us down.

“That was probably the toughest thing to get around. Sometimes when we do things quite well, it doesn’t go our way.

“The first half of the week took a bit of time and honesty, and we did that, and luckily, we had time to do that because of no game last week.

“Now we look ahead to the next few games and make sure we continue with performances, because that’s the only way we’ll get things out of games.”

There may be people looking in saying City may need to change their approach for the last few games, and it’s a thought that’s tempting to Smith.

However, despite maybe wanting to play a certain way, she doesn’t have the depth currently to do so.

“We’ll attack every team in the best possible way. We want to stay in games for as long as we can so that we can change things up for the better.

“Yes, there may be times we may have to look at different options, but again it comes down to squad availability.

“If we want to change and be an all-out pressing, gung-ho team, we need to make sure there’s a bench ready to replace when tanks are emptying on that pitch so that we can maintain the level.

“We’re not in that place yet, so there will be moments where we choose to approach games differently, and I hope that will bring us success in upcoming games.”

New confidence?

The situation certainly looks dire for City, as they sit six points behind West Ham in eleventh place.

Having not picked up many points against the teams around them, Bristol now face all the top six in their next six games.

It’s a run frightening enough to strike fear in many players and managers, but Smith believes this run could give her team a renewed sense of confidence.

“It’s probably part of the frustration in these last few games, that we have played teams in and around us, and we haven’t been able to close that gap.

“The teams that we’re coming up against now in the top six, realistically we’re already beaten by them and everybody else.

“That removes the pressure of must win games and hopefully that will give us a renewed sense confidence and that we’re able to go into games without all that pressure.

“We’re already on the underdog side of things, so what else can happen that’s worse than that?

“That will give us the confidence to play with no fear and have a go and ultimately reduce that gap, that is the aim.”

Pressure on United

The first obstacle in City’s gauntlet are Manchester United.

Smith believes, for teams like United, they need to beat City to prove to everyone else they are a top team, and she’s more than happy piling the pressure on the Red Devils.

“The pressure is all on them for this game.

“We have to be the team that everyone beats, that’s been the case for the whole season. Nobody wants to lose any points to us because that looks bad on them.

“I’m happy to put that pressure on as much as needed.

“You have to beat us to have credibility, but you also need to beat us to get into the top places.

“Hopefully the pressure is flipped around now and that can serve us well.”

When the two met earlier in the season, City put in a good performance at Ashton Gate, but they were defeated 2-0.

Smith says her team can take a lot of positives from that result, and she is hoping they can build on that performance come Sunday.

“We must prevent the top teams for as long as possible, and that will allow us some time to grow into the game.

“Hopefully we have a good game without the ball, stop chances, and actually frustrate them.

“We did that before against them, we’ve used that in parts of our gameplan, and they will be reminded of the confidence that we got from that game and use that this weekend.”