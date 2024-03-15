Brighton interim manager Mikey Harris is hoping one poor performance doesn’t derail his side’s season, as they prepare to take on Manchester City.

The Seagulls are coming off the back of bruising FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United, a result that came as a shock to many.

Harris spoke of the disappointment he felt after the game, but stressed his side learned a lot from their cup exploits.

“We spoke about the game and the result as a team. We accept it was not our best night. I thought Manchester United were very good during the game.

“The fact that it wasn’t our best night, and they were very good meant it was a disappointing night for us.

“From a group perspective, we feel any setback and disappointment like that is a chance for us to learn from it.

“It’s important that we stick together because those are the toughest moments to stick together.

“We’ve looked at ways we can be better and it’s important that one poor performance or result doesn’t deflect from our focus and our progress.”

Last weekend was tough for the players too.

Captain Vicky Losada said the players certainly felt low for a couple of days after, but says Brighton now have to focus on themselves.

“It was a tough one to take on Saturday, and still on Sunday you’re trying to digest it.

“The only thing you can do is watch them game and look at what you did right and wrong, then just speak with the girls and discuss certain situations in the game.

“We come back into training, it’s a new week, and football is a game that has mistakes; you have more lows than wins.

“It’s about focusing on us now, we want to play a unique style that’s not easy, and how we react now is important.”

The journey

As with most WSL clubs, Brighton are on their own journey currently.

The board have made no bones about the fact they want to be a top four club, but that ambition does seem a distant dream currently.

For Losada, she says patience is key, but believes Albion will get there.

“This project is going to take a lot of time, and it’s time we don’t have ever since Mikey came in, but we need to keep improving in the game.

“We’re playing teams like Manchester United and Manchester City who have teams who have been established for a long time. We’ve also had to change our style since Christmas.

“We need to be patient and keep working, because we know where we want to be in the future.

“It’s about having good moments in the game, managing certain moments, and we’ve had a few injuries too, but players are coming back now.

“We need everyone in, and we need to keep working. This is football, we have to make a big drama from everything!”

This is something the Brighton captain is used to.

For all the success Barcelona are having now, Losada was there to help build the foundations, and was even relegated with the Blaugrana.

Losada knows football is a result-based business, but knows Brighton are on the right track.

“I’ve been through a similar process before at Barcelona.

“It took us five or six years, and I don’t think I’ll see the end of this process here at Brighton, but I’m enjoying being a part of it. You have to have a lot of belief and work every day.

“We have a good bunch of people in the building and sadly, you guys are going to value us with results, but it’s not just about results.

“We need to keep going, we have a big game coming up.”

City challenge

And games don’t get any bigger than a tie against title-chasing Manchester City.

It goes without saying that City are a talented team, and Harris is expecting a tough battle from the Citizens on Sunday afternoon.

“Every game in the WSL is a high challenge game, and Man City is no different. They’re having an incredible season under Gareth Taylor.

“What I see from the outside is a club and a head coach with a clear style, a clear identity, a clear philosophy, and no different to what we’re trying to implement here.

“They’re just a lot further down on their journey than we are.

“It’s a fantastic game for us all to be involved in, a great challenge, and we see it no other way.”

Losada is a former City player and knows how they approach all aspects and areas of the game.

Taylor’s side slipped up against Tottenham last time out and suffered a shock home defeat to the Seagulls earlier in the season.

Despite all that, Losada knows City will always have a chance in whatever game they’re in.

“Manchester City have also been in a process, and the difference I see now is that they are more consistent.

“It actually surprised me the loss they had against Tottenham.

“Sometimes mistakes in football punish you really hard, but I still think they are a real contender to win the league.

“They have big players who have very high standards, even if they’re not in the game you know they’ll get one chance to score.

“For me and the team, it’s about focusing on ourselves and improving on the last game.”