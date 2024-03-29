When Mykhailo Mudryk arrived at Chelsea for a transfer fee potentially rising to £85 million on an eight-and-a-half year contract, expectation was thrust upon his youthful shoulders. It’s fair to say that many expected him to hit the ground running, but it quickly became apparent that he was a raw talent who was not quite ready.

However, in recent weeks, the winger has started to come into his own, bringing his game on leaps and bounds. Crucially, during the international break, the Ukrainian scored the winning goal to fire his country into the European Championships. Pochettino praised the 23 year old for adding maturity to his game.

“I noticed that he is more mature. He is a good example to the other players who need to improve, be more mature and realise where they are.”

Pochettino likened Mudyrk’s improvement to his experience working with players and developing their games. But, he admitted that Chelsea have too many raw talents who he has to put extra focus upon in his squad.

“We have experience in managing this type of young kid. We have too many in this squad - too many who need help, who need support from us, they need always to be nice with them, sometimes we need to be tough with them.”

However, the Chelsea boss stressed that he understood the assignment when taking the job and put emphasis on remaining measured.

“We’re always calm and relaxed and we’re very supportive about the project and we know very well that it is a new project. If we are not calm, if we don’t analyse every situation in the way we are doing a different coach would be sitting here today. We understand very well how to change the direction of this club.”

The Argentinian coach admitted that the long-term goal of the club is to win the Premier League and he seemed somewhat confident that the processes he has put in place will help the club reach that target, whether or not he will be the one who gets them there is another matter.

“We want the best for the club, the players, the fans, and our owners. We know what we are doing. Of course, we want to win the Premier League, and I’m sure one day it will arrive.

“If it’s not with us, it will be with another coaching staff will arrive to win because I think this process needs to happen in the best way, in the ways it's happening because if not it’s impossible to grow.”

Pochettino acknowledged that for Chelsea to reach their targets they need support and understanding from the fans who have such high demands due to the success they had with their previous ownership.

“The fans need to understand that it’s a new project with different ideas and that things are not like they were before.

“The demand from the fans is so high. We need to perform, and to perform, we have to create a very good environment.”

It’s no secret that the Stamford Bridge residents would be higher up the Premier League table if they had a clinical striker - but so would the majority of the clubs in the division. Pochettino confessed that fine margins have been the difference for his side this season, with the data-led model showing him that his team are performing well against numerous metrics.

“If you go through all the parameters and use all the data, in the table we should be in the top four, but for different reasons we are not there. For example, you can shoot twenty times and you don’t score; that is football.

“The data shows we are doing well; it shows the small details that we need to improve on, and we can only improve on those with experience and spending more time together.

“The data is good; it reflects that the team is doing well, and it shows that we should trust the process. Trusting the process is the most important thing.”

The Blues' boss further seemed to justify his position, hitting out at supporters who taunted him with chants in their Emirates FA Cup quarter final win over Leicester City.

“We know really well what we are doing; that’s why I laugh when the fans say, ‘You don’t know what you’re doing.’ We are going to be strong. We want to be very successful here.”

