Despite the score-line, Pochettino's side produced yet another unconvincing performance against Enzo Maresca's Leicester City side.

Cole Palmer produced yet another quality performance, with another goal and assist to continue what has been a fantastic individual season for the Englishman.

Here are the player ratings from the contest at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea

Robert Sanchez: 5/10

Another start for the Spaniard since his return from injury and another disappointing performance. The lack of composure and discipline showed on the ball was a frustrating sight.

Malo Gusto: 8/10

The Frenchman showed his quality on and off the ball again as he combined with Cole Palmer excellently well all throughout the match. Gusto's pace late in the game was too much for Leicester to cope with and picked up an assist for Madueke's fine goal.

Axel Disasi: 4/10

Sloppy. Lethargic. Horror-show from the centre-back as he completely gifted a goal, which allowed Leicester back into the game. As well as murmurs of discontent from the home fans as he showed a lack of urgency on the ball.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6/10

The 24-year-old recorded three out of three aerial duels won - otherwise wasn't involved much and not at fault for both goals conceded.

Marc Cucurella: 8/10

It was a fine performance from the left-back who picked up a nice goal to put Chelsea into the lead. Defensively showed the right temperament, despite a clear lack of support from Sterling. Game to build on, perhaps.

Moises Caicedo: 8/10

With five recoveries and eight duels won - the Ecuadorian couldn't have done much more in what as another makeshift midfield set up alongside Conor Gallagher.

Conor Gallagher: 7/10

Another contender for Chelsea's POTS and another fine performance from a player who who was deployed deeper in build-up yet still showed positive moments out-of-possession.

Cole Palmer: 9/10

What more can be said about the wonderkid who produced yet another faultless display? A fine goal and assist for Chukwuemeka's goal - he oozed technical excellence yet again.

Mykhaylo Mudryk: 8/10

Mudryk started the game centrally as a number ten again and showed flashes of his pace and elegance on the ball. Another performance to build upon.

Raheem Sterling: 4/10

The experienced international was booed as he was subbed off with what was yet another very disappointing display. Pathetic penalty that was saved and an even worse free-kick attempt. Yikes.

Nicolas Jackson: 8/10

The Senegalese produced a brilliant bit of quality to get past Vestergaard in build-up to Cucurella's goal. Consistently showed calmness on the ball although still lacked clinical edge in front of goal.

Substitutes

Carney Chukwuemeka (78' for Mudryk): 8/10

Off the bench to make an impact and the Englishman certainly produced a fine cameo with a lovely goal for Chelsea's third. The tactical awareness and composure on-the-ball was refreshing to see from a player whose only just come back from a long-term injury.

Noni Madueke (86' for Sterling): 8/10

Pochettino's choice of subs today certainly can't come under dispute as Madueke was another who came off the bench and produced a moment of magic getting past two players before finding the corner.

Ben Chilwell: (90' for Cucurella): N/A

Leicester City

Jakub Stolarczyk: 6/10

The Polish goalkeeper couldn't have done much more from any of the four conceded.

Callum Doyle: 5/10

The left-back struggled to nullify Palmer from cutting inside and later picked up an expected red card for a last-man challenge. One to forget for Doyle.

Jannik Vestergaard: 5/10

The experienced centre-back had to do better up against Jackson in lead-up to Cucurella's goal.

Wout Faes: 5/10

Four out of seven duels won and could've showed more defensive support for Doyle in lead-up to Palmer's goal. The Belgian otherwise didn't play much involvement despite conceding four.

Hamza Choudhury: 6/10

Not naturally a right-back yet still held his own up against Raheem Sterling.

Wilfred Ndidi: 7/10

The defensive midfielder showed why his quality rises above Championship level as he put in a good shift up against Caicedo.

Harry Winks: 7/10

The 28-year-old recorded ten passes into the final third, illustrating his deep lying playmaking qualities. However his influence slowly petered out later in the game.

Stephy Mavididi: 8/10

One who certainly didn't deserve to be on the losing side as he scored a wonderful goal - cutting inside past Gusto and curled into the corner where Sanchez had no chance.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: 8/10

Another who should hold his head high despite the loss. The level of ball retention and reading of the game stood out consistently throughout the contest. Stellar performance.

Abdul Issahaku: 5/10

The winger struggled to get the better of Cucurella at any stage and was later subbed off.

Patson Daka: 4/10

Not one noticeable highlight from the striker who couldn't get perform up against a ever-changing Chelsea defence.

Substitutes

Yunus Akgün: (64' for Issahaku): 5/10

Off the bench but failed to produce anything of note.

James Justin: (75' for Mavididi): 6/10

Two duels and a clearance recorded coming off the bench but couldn't stop Madueke from cutting past to seal off the game.

Conor Coady (78' for Ndidi): 6/10

Brought on to shore up the defence but picked up a booking after fouling Palmer.