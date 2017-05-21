Hull City 1-7 Tottenham Hotspur: Kane secures Golden Boot as Spurs trounce relegated Tigers

When will they be back? Who will be in charge? What will the squad look like? With a summer of unrest about to unfold on Humberside,

Hull City had one last chance to enjoy Premier League action against perennial top-flight bridesmaids Tottenham Hotspur, but failed miserably in trying to end the season on a high.

Conclusions for Silva and Walker?

Marco Silva gave starts to youngsters Josh Tymon and Jarrod Bowen, whilst David Marshall replaced Eldin Jakupovic in goal, as a handful of Hull fringe players were given the chance to impress in a rare Premier League game without pressure. Silva himself has neglected to comment on where his future lies, though his pre-match press conference and programme notes appear to discuss the Tigers in the past tense.

In contrast, Mauricio Pochettino rewarded his stars for a fine season by selecting arguably his strongest available eleven. Yet one glaring omission from the matchday squad was right-back Kyle Walker as speculation continues to link him with a move to Manchester.

No stopping King Kane

After a tight opening five minutes bestowed proceedings under a backdrop of home support for Silva, it was Oumar Niasse who hit the first effort of the game, striking wide from long range after Andrea Ranocchia won the ball back deep in Spurs' half.

Spurs were playing with a slow tempo that reflected the nature of a season's conclusion but they were able to cut through Hull's defence with consummate ease for the opener. Josh Tymon played a loose pass from left-back that only picked out Christian Eriksen. The Dane cut inside to play through Harry Kane and the result was inevitable. Goal number 27 of the campaign for the Premier League's top striker.

Hull's defence were split open again as Heung-Min Son found space before seeing his pass across cut out. That move sparked from the right and when a similar passage of play occurred on the left it concluded in a Spurs' second in as many minutes. Eric Dier picked out Kieran Trippier who neatly volleyed the ball across to Kane for number 28. With six goals in just over an hour and a half of football, Kane looked unstoppable and dragged a strike just wide seconds later with another hat-trick beckoning.

Attack versus defence

With the visitors dominating possession, it always felt as if they could create a chance at the flick of a switch. They did just that as Kane fed Ben Davies on the run from left-back before David Marshall was forced into a reactive save from Son's flicked volley.

After Ranocchia broke up a swift counter-attack from Dele Alli and Son at the expense of a corner, it was Dier's turn to try his luck as his downward header spiralled into the grasp of Marshall.

With the half-time whistle pending there was still time for Spurs to heap further misery on Hull. The hosts lost the ball in midfield again before Kane fed Son who laid the ball off to Alli and the attacking midfielder duly slotted home.

The gulf in class was evident from the opening 45 minutes. Spurs boasting 67% of possession told its own story as another rout was on the cards for Hull in successive weeks.

Spirited Hull open game up

The second half started with a flutter of hope for Hull. Omar Elabdellaoui drifted in a corner that Ranocchia looped into the arms of Marshall. Yet Spurs were keen from more goals and a cutely shaped pass from Davies released Son who was prevented only by the feet of Marshall. Moments later, Kane was within inches of making contact with Eriksen's free-kick.

The game was beginning to open up and lone Hull striker Niasse started to influence the game. His driven cross was cut out by Toby Alderweireld with Sam Clucas sniffing a goal behind him. The Senegalese striker then mishit a volley wide as the Tigers began to show an element of fight. His sheer presence caused concern for a usually steady Spurs defence and a mix-up caused the ball to fall to Bowen, only for the youngster to blaze over. Niasse then lashed over from the edge of the box moments later.

An open game is always dangerous with the quality of Spurs' attack and they almost grabbed a fourth on the hour mark. Kane crossed to Alli who took a defender out of the game with his chested control. Alli then tried to loft the ball over Marshall but could not quite manufacture the height to beat the veteran goalkeeper.

Wanyama and Kane quickly thwart Hull response

At the other end, Bowen found former Spurs youngster Tom Huddlestone into acres of room in the centre circle. The midfielder then released substitute Kamil Grosicki who cut inside before forcing Hugo Lloris into a stretched save.

A similar attack then unfolded seconds later as Clucas stole the ball from Jan Vertonghen. Grosicki stormed forward on the left again before picking out Niasse who was duly blocked. The ball fell to Clucas who was able to slot the ball past a desperate Spurs defence and into the bottom corner.

Spurs looked to respond immediately. Alli lofted a delightful pass to Eriksen and his side-footed effort was blocked brilliantly by Marshall.The ball then eventually came out to Alli who could not guide his effort past the goalkeeper.

Yet Spurs were to manufacture their fourth with consummate ease once more. Eriksen picked out Victor Wanyama with a curled free-kick as the midfielder ghosted in at the far post unmarked and netted within three minutes of the visitors conceding.

Harry Kane had been relatively quiet for a period by his high standards but he was about to get in on the act again for a second consecutive Premier League hat-trick. Josh Tymon lost the ball to Alli and the Spurs attack was gifted the freedom of the KCOM. Alli played Kane through and he slotted home for goal number 29 of the season.

Hull sink without a trace

As both sides made a flurry of substitutions there was a chance for each set of fans to applaud a phenomenal performance and player. Harry Kane trotted off to a rousing reception ten minutes from time, assured of winning the Golden Boot for the second consecutive season.

Moussa Sissoko was the first replacement to try and get in on the act as his thundering drive was palmed away by Marshall. Yet goal number six for Spurs came from an unlikely source. Hull failed to clear their lines from another free-kick and Wanyama set up Ben Davies who thundered the ball home.

Spurs' defenders were certainly not shy in getting forward as Toby Alderweireld netted a seventh. Trippier found space on the right and the centre back had even more room at the back post as he nestled the ball into the bottom corner.

Fortunately for the hosts, fourth official Andy Madley took sympathy on Hull as he alloted one minute of added time. It was perhaps surprising that Spurs didn't sign off with an eighth.