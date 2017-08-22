Sheffield United 1-4 Leicester City: Islam Slimani bags brace to power Foxes beyond Blades

INCIDENTS: EFL Cup match between Premier League Leicester City and Sheffield United of the Championship. The game was played at Bramall Lane.

Islam Slimani scored a brace against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane as Leicester City progressed to the third round of the EFL Cup.

Demarai Gray opened the scoring for the Premier League side in what turned out to be a comfortable evening against their Championship opponents. Caolan Lavery scored a late consolation for the Blades before Ahmed Musa bagged himself a well-deserved goal in the final seconds.

Team News

Visiting manager Craig Shakespeare made eight changes to the team that comfortably dispatched of Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend. Only the likes of Harry Maguire, Christian Fuchs and Wilfred N'didi were given starts at Bramall Lane. Intriguingly, Maguire was making his first appearance against his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, Chris Wilder gave a number of bit-part players a run out for the visit of the former Premier League champions. Most notably, Billy Sharp, who scored the winner against Barnsley on Saturday afternoon, dropped out in place of Ched Evans. The striker was making his first start for the club since his return in the summer.

Comfortable start for the Foxes

It did not take all too long for the Premier League side to settle into the match. Islam Slimani, who presented plenty of problems for the Blades in the opening stages, was able to play an exquisite lofted pass to Ahmed Musa but the Nigerian's shot was thrashed into the side-netting.

Demarai Gray then combined with Slimani but the Englishman's touch let him down and the home side were able to scramble away as he looked to let fly.

Chris Wilder's men did have their chances though and nearly left Ben Hamer red-faced mid-way through the first period. The stopper saved a powerful David Brooks shot but the ball bobbled under his body. Fortunately for the Foxes, Hamer was able to gather again.

Chances come and go

Heading into the closing stages of the first period, Leicester had plenty of chances to edge ahead. Slimani had a shot blocked from only a few yards out before Ben Chilwell shot from distance but his drive flew wide.

Harry Maguire also went close from a corner but his header did not have the correct accuracy to really worry the home side. Despite all of the Foxes' efforts, the two sides went into half-time level.

Slimani steps up at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United started the second half in excellent fashion. Caolan Lavery collected a lose ball in the area and unleashed a strong close-range shot but Hamer caught well.

Demarai Gray though showed more cutting edge to put the Foxes ahead soon after. The England U21 winger jinked his way into the penalty area and coolly rolled the ball underneath Eastwood to score his first goal of the season.

The Foxes then took further control as Islam Slimani was put through on goal by Andy King. The Algerian did not hesitate as he rounded the keeper and rolled into the empty net to double the Foxes' advantage.

It then only took the former Sporting striker four minutes to get his second. Gray, who had tested Eastwood with an excellent distanced drive only a few minutes earlier, floated in an excellent cross. Slimani then stabbed in at the back post to all-but confirm Leicester's progression.

Leicester earn their place in the hat

The Blades did get on the score-sheet though late in the game through former Sheffield Wednesday striker Caolan Lavery. The 24-year-old crossed from deep and saw his centre go straight behind Hamer and into the goal.

Ahmed Musa had the final say at Bramall Lane though. Using his pace, he thundered into the penalty area and struck into the roof of the net in the final seconds to round off an excellent night for the East-Midlanders.