Leicester striker Ahmed Musa returns to CSKA Moscow on loan

Leicester City forward Ahmed Musa has re-joined former club CSKA Moscow on loan until the end of the 2017/18 season.

The Nigerian wide-man has returned to the 13-time Russian champions only 18 months after departing for the King Power Stadium in a then club-record £16million deal.

Disappointing stint in Leicester

The Foxes signed the 25-year-old Nigerian in the summer of 2016. He arrived in the East-Midlands off the back of their miraculous Premier League title triumph.

Whilst highly-rated having joined the reigning champions, Musa has failed to live up to expectations in his stint at Leicester. He has made only 33 appearances for the Foxes in his time at the club and has only scored a paltry five goals with only two coming in league play. He is also behind the likes of Jamie Vardy, Shinji Okazaki, Islam Slimani and Demarai Gray in the pecking order at the King Power Stadium.

The 64 time-capped international has been on the fringes of the first team this season having only made one senior appearance in the EFL Cup victory over Sheffield United back in August. His only Premier League action came against Liverpool in December as he was named as an unused substitute.

His contract at Leicester City still has two-and-a-half years to run until the summer of 2020.

Fresh start

Musa then has been given the opportunity to find form back at his former club. The forward made 168 appearances for CSKA Moscow in his first stint between 2012 and 2016. He scored a respectable 54 goals in the Russian Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

He becomes the second Foxes striker to depart the club during the current window after Leonardo Ulloa signed for former club Brighton & Hove Albion on-loan for the rest of the season.