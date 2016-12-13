Philippe Coutinho targeting Liverpool return on New Year's Eve against Manchester City

Coutinho sustained the impact injury against Sunderland (photo: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill)

Influential Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is hoping to recover from injury in time for the Reds' clash at home to Manchester City on New Year's Eve.

The Brazilian has been sidelined for over two weeks now since sustaining ankle ligament damage during the 2-0 win over Sunderland on November 26.

Originally, Coutinho was diagnosed with an injury that would keep him sidelined for six weeks, stretching his absence into the start of January.

Rehab going well

However, speaking to Liverpool's official website on Wednesday, the playmaker revealead that "rehab is going well" and he is "targeting this game [vs Man City]" to make his return.

Liverpool have struggled in his absence so far, throwing away a lead to lose at AFC Bournemouth, before being held to a draw by West Ham United at Anfield last weekend.

Asked about watching from the sidelines, Coutinho admitted that he's been "very frustrated" as it's "tough to watch rather than play and help the team." He is confident that his teammates can turn their form around though, saying he is "certain we will come back stronger."

And elsewhere...

Elsewhere regarding Liverpool's injury list, Jürgen Klopp confirmed on Monday that Daniel Sturridge has resumed light training, and could be back in time for next Monday's trip to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby.

He reported that Dejan Lovren was forced off at half-time against West Ham with cramp and is touch-and-go for Wednesday's game away at Middlesbrough, whilst Emre Can is also a doubt for the trip to Teeside due to a knock to the knee.

There was an update on Marko Grujic, who has been out of the first team squad for a couple of weeks with little explanation. Klopp revealed that the young Serbian is recovering from a tendon injury which has seen him sidelined for a little while.