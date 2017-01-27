Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Championship outfit hoping to pounce on struggling Reds

(Picture: Getty Images - Julian Finney)

Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon in the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup needing a win to end a difficult week on a more positive note.

Jürgen Klopp’s men needed a replay to overcome Plymouth Argyle in the third round, whilst Paul Lambert’s men managed to overcome Premier League side Stoke City with a surprise 2-0 away win.

Wolves will be feeling confident they can cause another upset, due to Liverpool’s terrible form since the turn of the year.

The Reds have won just once in 2017 and have lost their last two games, both being at home, despite before this having gone a year unbeaten at Anfield.

Lambert’s side aren't in the greatest form in the Championship, as they sit in 18th place, but after defeating one Premier League side in the cup already, they will be confident enough to think they can do it again.

Team news

Adam Lallana is a doubt for the game after he suffered a cut during the mid-week League Cup game against Southampton and required stitches.

Nathaniel Clyne could return to the side, however Trent Alexander-Arnold is likely to be used if the Englishman has yet to recover from his rib injury.

Former Liverpool academy star Conor Coady is expected to return to Anfield and start the game.

However, Wolves keeper Carl Ikeme is out for the game, as he serves a two-match suspension after picking up a red card at the weekend.

Head-to-head

Saturday's meeting between the two sides will be the first time Wolves and Liverpool have met in this competition since 1951-52 season, which was also in the fourth round.

Liverpool have lost just once in their last seven games against Wolves, winning five of them.

In the past 13 games between the two clubs, Wolves have only scored seven times, without scoring more than once in a game.

The Reds last two losses at Anfield in the FA Cup have been against second-tier teams. These were against Barnsley in 2008 and more recently Reading in 2010.

The last times Wolves made the fifth round of the competition was back in the 2007-08 season, which is the only time they progressed to the round in their last eight attempts.

Wolves’ third-round win over Stoke was their first away win in the FA Cup since 2010.