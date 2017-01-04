Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2016

Refresh content

Chelsea's last victory came on New Year's Eve, a 4-2 home win against Stoke, coming from behind to keep their run going. A day later, Tottenham scored four themselves, beating Stoke 4-1 away from home.

With that run in mind, Spurs will be desperate to end Chelsea's record in front of their supporters tonight. Chelsea ended Tottenham's unbeaten run when the two teams met earlier this season, and gave Leicester City the title ahead of Spurs by coming from two goals behind at White Hart Lane last season, meaning revenge is well and truly on the cards.

The main focus tonight will be on Chelsea looking to increase their winning run, with Antonio Conte's men currently enjoying a club-record 13 game winning streak in the league. That unprecedented run has seen them easily rise to the top of the table, with many pundits and fans rating them as all but nailed on to win the league.

Liverpool weren't the only side around the top of the table to have dropped points this week though, with Arsenal drawing 3-3 at AFC Bournemouth last night, coming from three goals down. Arsenal only drawing means that Tottenham, currently fifth, can jump above their London rivals and into third with a win tonight, ahead of both the Gunners and Manchester City.

Top of the league, Chelsea can extend their gap at the top to eight points if they can beat Spurs. With Liverpool having dropped points in a 2-2 draw away at Sunderland on Monday, they only closed the gap to five, leaving the Blues desperate to win their game in hand and pull really clear.

Tonight's game brings the Premier League's festive period to an end, to some extent. There's no more league football until next weekend now, with FA Cup action to come this weekend. The quick schedule of games can be tough on the legs, but they can certainly make or break a team's season, leaving this game as a crucial one.

Good evening everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of tonight's Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Kick-off at White Hart Lane is set for 20:00 BST, but stick with me - Oliver Emmerson - until then as we build up to the game and get the all important team news.