Watford on verge of signing Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate

Zarate in action for Fiorentina (Photo: Gabrielle Maltinti/ Getty Images)

Watford are close to completing their second piece of business this transfer window as Fiorentina striker Mauro Zarate is on the verge of signing for the Hornets.

The former West Ham United and QPR player has made his intentions clear to Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri – that he wants to sign for his side.

And the feeling is mutual, with the Italian also wanting to bring the player to the club, which may put the writing on the wall for another forward in the side.

One forward in, one set to depart

Odion Ighalo has been linked with a move away since last summer – when Shanghai SIPG had a £38 million offer rejected – and the Nigerian is a target for Premier League rivals West Brom.

The Baggies are ready to table an offer of £17 million for the striker, meanwhile, Mazzarri is close to agreeing a £2 million deal for Zarate.

The Argentine scored five goals in 22 appearances for West Ham, and played four games for QPR on loan in between his two years at Upton Park.

Fiorentina were hoping to get £3 million for the forward, who has 18-months left on his contract with the Serie A outfit.

Zarate transfer a real possibility

The former Argentina Under-20 international burst onto the scene during his days with Napoli, and after a successful season with Velez Sarsfield, he signed for the Hammers.

“It’s a real possibility, we will see how the negotiations proceed in the coming hours,” Rolando Zarate, brother and agent of Mauro, told FirenzeViola.it.

“We are negotiating for a permanent transfer of Zarate in Watford.”

This would make the pathway clear for Ighalo, who has struggled to find form with Mazzarri’s side this season, to transfer away from the club.

The Hornets travel to the south coast to play Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, and Zarate will not be in the squad, but could make his debut the following weekend if the transfer goes through.