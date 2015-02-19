Roma 1-1 Feyenoord: Roma held at home in their Europa League opener

Roma missed some golden opportunities to take the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 match - Feyenoord.

There was pre-match drama as 22 Feyenoord fans were arrested and eight were charged after the fans of the Dutch side rioted as drunk fans damaged buildings and threw bottles at the police.

However, that was the only blemish on this competitive fixture between the second-placed Italians and the third-placed Dutch side. Rudi Garcia made six changes to his side with the notable one being the return of Francisco Totti. Khalid Boulahrouz and Tonny Vilhena came into the starting lineup for Feyenoord.

The first real oppotunity of the game was Roma's when Totti sent a neatly placed pass down the right-hand side to Verde who then squared it to Gervinho but his shot went wide as he was wary that Luke Wilkshire was coming in for a challenge. 18 minutes in, Luke Wilkshire was the first man in the books for pulling back Gervinho as he was about to burst down the wing. The Italian side would find the back of the net first as Verde sent the ball to Torosidis by the touchline, and Torosidis would send a low cross which Gervinho would neatly finish over Vermeer from the back post.

Just after half an hour played, Wilkshire would come off with an apparent injury for Karsdorp. The Dutch side only had one significant change of the half as Clasie's freekick was taken down by Kazim-Richards, but Skorupski did brilliantly to turn it away, and at halftime Roma held the slight advantage at 1-0.

It took just ten minutes into the second half for the visitors to strike back when Immers got a head onto Karsdorp's cross, which was tipped onto the post by Skorupski, but Kazim-Richards was there to put home the rebound and give his side an important away goal. With about 25 minutes left to play, Rudi Garcia decided his team needed an injection of pace so he brought on Doumbia and Keita for Totti and de Rossi respectively.

The game became a little quiet for twenty minutes, but with under ten to play, the game became a little chippy with physical challenges happening on a number of occasions which was disrupting the flow of the game. The Italian side tried to push on for a winner and were close on three occastions, but a phenomenal challenge by Boulahrouz on Doumbia and a couple saves from Vermeer were enough to deny the hosts a winner as the game finished 1-1. Roma now have to head to the intimidating De Kuip in Rotterdam for the second leg knowing anything less than at least 1-0 win sees them knocked out of the competition.