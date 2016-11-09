Manuel Neuer pulls out of Germany squad

If you thought it couldn't get any worse for the German national team, then think again. Joachim Löw will be without Toni Kroos, Julian Draxler, Jerome Boateng, Julian Brandt and now Manuel Neuer, for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against San Marino and friendly against Italy.

Neuer and Brandt suffering with 'illness'

The German number one, Neuer and Bayer Leverkusen superstar Brandt are both suffering with illness, which kept both players boarding the teams flight to Rimini.

Neuer's absence now gives Bernd Leno or Marc-Andre Ter Stegen a rare chance to represent their country.

Germany certainly won't feel the absence of Brandt nowhere near as much as their captain Neuer. However, it would have served as a great opportunity for him to play some minutes for the national side.

Will Germany's injury woes hinder their chances of victory

Even without Neuer and Boateng and Mesut Özil rested, victory against San Marino should come easy. Fortunately for the World Champions, their squad is more than capable of beating most sides even without some of their star players.

They still boast players like Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Mario Götze in their squad. Benjamin Henrichs will also be in the squad, and should he play it will be the first time the Leverkusen man wll represent his nation at the age of 19.

World Cup qualifiers

Germany are currently unbeaten in World Cup qualifying, and top group C with nine points, two points more than second-placed Azerbaijan and Northern Ireland five points behind in third place. Even with Azerbaijan close behind, early wins over Northern Ireland, the Czech Republic and Norway have Germany in great shape.

German face San Marino on Friday 11th November in a World Cup qualifier, before they face Italy in an International friendly on November 15th.