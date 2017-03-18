1. FSV Mainz 05 vs Schalke 04 Preview: Two teams in search of points

This Bundesliga campaign has been underrwhelming so far for both 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Schalke 04. They, with 29 and 30 points respectively, are not safe from relegation yet. The early Sunday fixture will be an opportunity to extend the gap between them and the drop zone, especially after Werder Bremen and VfL Wolfsburg won on Saturday.

Two teams facing difficulties

Mainz and Schalke both qualified for the UEFA Europa League this season, although they enjoyed contrasting fortunes. The Nullfünfer, who took part in the competition proper for the first time didn’t make it out of their group. A lack of experience of handling three competitions at once proved problematic. They never rediscovered the rhythm they enjoyed last season, which shows on the league table.

Defensively, they are quite weak and since Yunus Malli left, creating chances has been an issue. Since the start of the Rückrunde, they have won just twice and their three defeat - notably the 4-0 loss against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - revealed their flaws. Their backline is their biggest issue, after conceding 40 goals already this season. However, the game against the Ruhr side is a good opportunity to win points just before the international break.

The conflict between the fans and the board, following the behaviour of the ultras who used flares during the game at Darmstadt last weekend, has been a notable theme through the season. Things came to a head last weekend however, and pushed the board to forbid these fans from getting tickets for away games until the end of the season. The support might not be as strong as usual, while the team desperately need it.

On the other hand, Schalke 04 found a way to brighten their season as they reached Europa League quarter-finals by beating Borussia Mönchengladbach on away goals. This success is huge for them, as they finally showed motivation and a strong desire to win this season. On the European scene, their performances have been much more colourful than in Bundesliga.

In spite of a long winning streak between September and November, the Königsblauen have been extremely inconsistent. Unlike their opponents on Matchday 25, their defence has not been as bad. They've conceded 27 goals - as few as Eintracht Frankfurt or Borussia Dortmund - though they are not scoring enough (31 goals scored). The loss of attacking players such as Breel Embolo or the inefficiency of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting can explain their lack of threat in the final third.

The arrival of Guido Burgstaller from 2. Bundesliga side, 1. FC Nürnberg has given their attack a real boost already as the Austrian player has scored four goals in eight Bundesliga games. For Schalke 04, this clash will be important and with their recent comeback they have been give a much needed shot of confidence.

Big expectations for the away side after an emotional week

The emotions are going to be high for Christian Heidel, Schalke sporting director, who returns to Mainz after working there from 1992 to 2016. But he “didn’t have the time yet to prepare for the return to Mainz”. Though he is looking forward to that clash and “although all friendships will be put on hold for the 90 minutes. I really want us to win the game. After the final whistle, I will wish Mainz all the best for the rest of their season".

Later, head coach, Markus Weinzierl told that the focus was immediately put on this fixture after Thursday: “There was no time to celebrate. But the positive result in Mönchengladbach definitely gives us extra momentum. We need to take that with us."

The fixture congestion recently pushed Weinzierl to make a decision about who will be able to play at a sufficient level, even if their qualification can bring a certain freshness. He said: "We’re in a high-intensity phase right now, which takes a lot of energy. We need to look at the line-up and ensure we have the right mixture in order to keep things fresh. But I think the euphoria of Thursday night will give us more strength."

The Ruhr side will still have to be careful with their opponents, who are looking for a victory just before the break. They must stay motivated, as the head coach declared: "We need to really pay attention and avoid giving away possession. We will go into the match 100% committed and give our all. We have some really important games ahead of us in the Bundesliga. We want to get as many points as possible."

Per Markus Weinzierl, everyone should be available, even Leon Goretzka who had a cold on Thursday.

An important fixture for Schmidt’s side

Martin Schmidt also expressed his feelings ahead of the tie in his pre-match presser: ”They have got into a rhythm and have just got stronger in this period. It would be foolish to think we are just going to roll over Schalke on Sunday. But we want to put them under pressure and raise the intensity in front of our own fans.”

The head coach said that his team should forget the disappointing defeat against Darmstadt, and focus on what helped them to beat Bayer Leverkusen: “We have to rediscover the form we showed in Leverkusen, meaning we have to show aggression and take a stranglehold on the game. That was one of our downfalls in Darmstadt.”

The home side, though, will have to do without Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Emil Berggreen, Karim Onisiwo and Florian Müller.