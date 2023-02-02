Borussia Mönchengladbach vs FC Schalke 04 : Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 19 2022/23

Borussia Mönchengladbach go into Saturday's game eyeing up a second win in a row after a 4-1 success over TSG Hoffenheim.

Die Fohlen had previously been on a poor run of form, losing both of their initial matches since the Bundesliga's return after the World Cup.

This inconsistency has been the main reason for Daniel Farke's side finding themselves in eighth, if they can turn a few results around, a European place isn't beyond their realms.

They will aim to do this against table-dwellers Schalke on Saturday evening. Since promotion back to the Bundesliga, it has been a season of challenge for the club from Gelsenkirchen.

Schalke currently sit bottom of the table with ten points, six off relegation and although the gap is not the biggest. Their performances have not given supporters much confidence of survival.

Despite keeping a clean sheet against Köln last weekend, the games beforehand were extremely concerning, they were comfortably beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt which proceeded a 6-1 battering from Leipzig.

Team News

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Farke has all of his squad available to choose from for Saturday's affair.

Schalke 04

As for the visitors, they have a few players out with Sepp van den Berg, Sebastian Polter, Justin Heerkeren and Niklas Tauer all set to miss the game. While Eder Balanta could make his Schalke debut.

Likely lineups

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Omlin; Scally, Itakura, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Stindl, Koné, Weigl, Kramer, Hofmann; Thuram

Schalke

Fährmann; Brunner, Jenz, Yoshida, Uronen; Kozuki, Krauß, Král, Salazar, Skarke; Frey

Key players

Borussia Mönchengladbach - Jonas Hofmann

German international, Hofmann was integral to Gladbach's victory last weekend. Two goals and an assist helped the foals gain their first win since November. This reflected, the 30-year-old's importance to the team and why his recent contract renewal was such a necessity.

Hofmann plays a different role for his club to his country as he has become a make-shift right back under Hansi Flick which highlights his versatility.

Schalke - Ralf Fährmann

Although, the experienced goalkeeper has not played many games in the past two seasons, seven to be exact. He is likely to start his second match in a row, in place of Alexander Schwolow who has been continuously erratic since arriving from Hertha in the summer.

Fährmann first joined the club almost twenty years ago and despite short spells at Eintracht Frankfurt and Norwich City, his name is sure to be etched in Schalke legend.

Match details

Where is the game being played ?

The game is being played at Borussia-Park in Mönchengladbach.

What time is kick-off ?

The game kicks-off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

How can I watch ?

The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Football.