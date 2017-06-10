Köln sign versatile defender Jannes Horn from Wolfsburg

Jannes Horn is the first new arrival of the summer for 1. FC Köln, after he completed his move from VfL Wolfsburg on Friday.

The young left-back joins for an undisclosed fee and signed a five-year contract at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Breakthrough season at Wolfsburg

Horn – no relation to Köln goalkeeper Timo Horn – had been at Wolfsburg since 2008. Having come through the club’s youth teams, he made his Wolves debut just last September in a goalless draw against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

After that, he went on to make 13 appearances over the course of the season, picking up two assists along the way, although he was an unused substitute over the two legs of their relegation play-off against Eintracht Braunschweig at the end of the campaign.

He has also received recognition at youth international level, most recently for the under-20s. He appeared in a couple of friendlies in October, however despite being part of the side that took part in the FIFA U-20 World Cup, he did not play any part in the unsuccessful campaign.

Horn pleased to move to “football-crazy city”

He had signed a four-deal with Wolfsburg only in April, but having “always behaved in exemplary fashion and given his all for” the club, in the words of Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe, they accepted his request to make the transfer. His departure comes hot on the heels of Ricardo Rodríguez’s move to AC Milan being confirmed.

Horn now moves to the Billy Goats, where he will most likely act as understudy to Jonas Hector, although his ability to play in the middle or further forward will also be of use to coach Peter Stöger.

The club’s general manager Jörg Schmadtke has described him as “talented and versatile”, and he believes that “he can take the next steps in his development” in the cathedral city.

Horn himself recognises that the club is “a very good place for young players,” and he “immediately felt the trust” that they would have in him during their talks. He added that it was “a great opportunity” to develop further as a player and that he was “excited” to play for “an emotional club with fantastic fans and a football-crazy city.”

Quotes via VfL Wolfsburg and 1. FC Köln.