Camacho and Hinds latest to sign for Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg made a double signing on Saturday as they continue their summer rebuilding process.

Ignacio Camacho joins from Málaga CF having signed a four-year contract, and is intended as a replaced for Luiz Gustavo. His transfer fee is reported to have been at least €10 million.

Meanwhile boss Andries Jonker has raided former club Arsenal for young prospect Kaylen Hinds, with one eye on the future.

Experienced replacement for departed Gustavo

The Wolves were on a look out for a holding midfielder player following the departure of Gustavo to Olympique Marseille earlier in the week, with the 27-year-old Spaniard appearing to be an ideal choice.

After joining Málaga from Atlético Madrid in 2011, he made 177 league appearances for the club, scoring 16 goals in that time. He also played in their run to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in the 2012-13 season. He has one cap for Spain, won against Germany in late 2014.

Wolfsburg’s sporting director Olaf Rebbe describes Camacho as “a team player” who has “developed into a true leader” during his time with Málaga. Jonker meanwhile believes he will “strengthen our central midfield” and also cites his “experience at the highest level.”

Camacho made it clear that he is looking forward to playing in the Bundesliga. “The German mentality and the way football is playing is something I’ve always liked,” he explained, “because there is a great focus on tactics and order, paired with attacking football.”

Hinds seen as one for the future

The arrival of English striker Hinds from the Gunners is more of a curveball move, but easily explained by Jonker’s previous role as the head of the academy at Arsenal.

The 19-year-old had thrived with his former club at youth level, including six goals scored in 18 appearances in Premier League 2. He also had a spell on loan with Stevenage in the second half last season, although he failed to score in 12 League Two appearances.

Wolfsburg have described him as a “prospective signing,” but confirmed that he would be training with the first team. With no obvious back-up for lead frontman Mario Gómez though – their other strikers Nany Landry Dimatea and Victor Osimhen are still teenagers too – there is more chance for him of getting first team football than there would have been at Arsenal.

