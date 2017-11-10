Sweden 1-0 Italy: Meatballers take slender advantage to Milan

Sweden edged out Italy 1-0 in an entertaining World Cup first-leg playoff qualifier on Friday evening, to give them the advantage as they look to book their place in Russia next summer.

A Jakob Johansson half-volley from outside the area was enough for the Swedes to take a slim advantage, heading into the return fixture at the San Siro on Monday evening.

The hosts, who had dominated the first half, failed to replicate the chances they had during the second period and a wicked deflection took the ball past Gianluigi Buffon, giving the Italy captain no chance in stopping the strike.

 