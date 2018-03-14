Beşiktaş (1) 1-3 (8) Bayern Munich: Die Roten purr into quarter-finals

With the outcome of this UEFA Champions League last-16 tie already effectively sealed, Bayern Munich were not at their best against Beşiktaş but still recorded a 3-1 win and 8-1 aggregate victory.

Thiago scored the opening goal before picking up an injury, and they were gifted a second with a Gökhan Gönül soon after half-time.

Bayern’s defence went to sleep as Vagner Love gave the home fans something to cheer about, but Sandro Wagner settled to game in Istanbul in the final ten minutes.

Thiago makes victory more of a sure thing before hobbling off

The tie was all but over after Bayern’s 5-0 win in the first leg, with Domagoj Vida sent off early for Beşiktaş before Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller scored braces. Bayern made just two changes from their 6-0 win against Hamburger SV at the weekend, with Rafinha and Thiago replacing Joshua Kimmich and Arjen Robben. Franck Ribéry was the only other player here who didn’t start three weeks ago. Senol Günes meanwhile retained just four players from the first leg – Caner Erkin, Gary Medel, Ricardo Quaresma and Love – whilst also making seven changes from the weekend victory against Genclerbirligi.

Bayern started strongly, with Arturo Vidal heading wide from a David Alaba cross, before the Austrian’s free-kick was then parried by Tolga Zengin, in goal for regular number one Fabri, with Müller putting the rebound over. Like in the first leg, the hosts were willing to take the attack to Bayern when they could, with Quaresma putting in a good cross, however Love was beaten to it in the box by Mats Hummels.

Any element of doubt over the outcome of the tie was soon put to bed. It was a nicely worked goal from the German side, with Müller’s cross into the box finding Thiago, who ran in and poked it into the back of the net. Beşiktaş, at least nominally, now needed to score seven instead of just five due to the away goals rule. It would be the Spaniard’s only meaningful contribution to the game though, as he was forced off injured later in the half, James Rodríguez coming on in his place.

Bayern’s best chances after that came from corners, with centre-backs Hummels and Jérôme Boateng both heading off target. Beşiktaş meanwhile had Quaresma cut inside from the left before striking over, with a couple of further efforts, including a free-kick, going the same way for the Portuguese veteran. An excellent cross from Jeremain Lens than found Gönül, however Hummels, who was otherwise having a shaky night at the back, blocked his effort.

Beşiktaş keep fighting but Wagner makes the match, as well as the tie, safe

The visitors needed barely more than 30 seconds in the second half to double their lead on the night. Ribéry found Rafinha on the right, and his cross caused confusion in the box. Necip Uysal failed to make a clearance, and both Zengin and Gönül then went for it, with the latter inadvertently putting it into his own net.

After play was temporarily halted by a cat straying onto the field, Beşiktaş continued to cause Bayern problems. Vidal dealt with one effort from Lens however some very sloppy defending cost them a clean sheet. Alaba gave the ball away on the wing to Gönül, who crossed into Love. He was brought down by Vidal but still managed to squeeze the ball under Ulreich, with Boateng unable to get back in time to stop it crossing the line.

The Black Eagles cleared wanted something from the game even if progress to the quarter-finals was beyond them. Mustafa Pektemek went wide from close range after being found by Oguzhan Özyakup, with Bayern looking guilty of taking their eye of the game. Wagner was brought on in place of Lewandowski, and he soon had sight of goal, only for his shot to deflect straight to Zengin. Rodríguez also went wide after forcing his way into the middle.

Bayern had re-seized the initiative by this point, despite Sven Ulreich having to save a shot from Quaresma. They eventually made sure they had the second leg wrapped up, as Rodríguez and Alaba combined on the left, before the latter’s deflected cross was chested in by Wagner – a first Champions League goal for Bayern for the former TSG 1899 Hoffenheim man, who had scored for them in the play-off round against Liverpool.

There were two chances for substitute Talisca late on, and a second goal wouldn’t have been undeserved for the Turkish champions, but as it is Bayern take their place in Friday’s last-eight draw.