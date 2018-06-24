England's players rated following 6-1 World Cup thrashing of Panama

England made an emphatic statement to the world with their 6-1 battering of tournament debutants Panama.



Harry Kane scored a hat-trick, while a sensational strike from Jesse Lingard and a John Stones double saw the Three Lions cruise to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Here is how we scored each player:

Two-goal Stones stars in back three

Jordan Pickford - 6: The Everton stopper had very little to do, but made a top save to try and keep his clean sheet intact.

Kyle Walker - 7: Did very little wrong and his pace at the back makes England look much more comfortable when defending.

John Stones - 8: Stones proved today that he can be a real threat from set pieces and linked up well with Jordan Henderson in midfield.

Harry Maguire - 7: Another impressive performance from the Leicester centre half. It was good to see him carrying the ball out from the back.

Kieran Trippier - 8: He was one of England’s stand out players yet again. His delivery in the final third was superb.

Ashley Young - 7: A routine game for one of England’s more experienced players. He did exactly what was asked of him.

Lingard and Kane hammer England to victory

Jordan Henderson - 8: Wasn’t the most noticeable player, but was at the heart of every move. He’s plays such and important role in Gareth Southgate’s newly found formation.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6: The potential is certainly there. Sometimes struggled to find the final pass, but didn't look out of place.

Jesse Lingard - 9: England’s stand-out player on the day and would be the outright man of the match had Kane not scored a treble. A superb relationship with both full backs and scored an absolute screamer. He made made intelligent runs in behind and was fouled to win England’s first penalty.

Raheem Sterling - 7: The Manchester City winger missed chance after chance. However on a positive note he is getting in the right positions, now all he needs is to put the ball in the back of the net.

Harry Kane - 9: Quality, as always. Scored two pin point penalties and deserved the luck for his hat-trick. Five shots and five goals so far in the tournament putting him in pole position in the race for the golden boot.