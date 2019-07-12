Hiroki Abe seals move to FC Barcelona

Hiroki Abe is set to complete a move to FC Barcelona for a reported €2 million figure, signing a multi-year contract pending a medical with the Spanish champions.

The 20-year-old was awarded the 'Best Young Player' of the J-League in 2018 after his impressive work with Japanese giants Kashima Antlers. He made 46 senior appearances for the Antlers over three seasons and displayed some bright moments which led to this high-profile move.

European adventure

Having spent the entirety of his professional career to date with the Antlers, this comes as an emotional move for the 20-year old. “Since graduating from high school, I spent two and a half years at Kashima Antlers and was able to grow both as a person and a professional footballer,” Abe said.

“It is a difficult decision to leave the team but I have decided to make the move to FC Barcelona, as I believe the various challenges I will now face are absolutely necessary for my development.”

The youngster will initially start playing as part of Barcelona B and needs to prove himself before moving onto the bigger stages. The exciting star was part of Japan’s Copa America campaign recently, an experience which certainly helped him get a feel for top-level football and should help him going forward.

Rivalry with Kubo

The Blaugrana recently missed out on another Japanese wonderkid in Takefusa Kubo, who instead joined Real Madrid’s Castilla academy and is touted as the next Lionel Messi due to his majestic ability.

However, Abe isn’t far behind his compatriot after being recognised for his sensational work going forward. The left-winger’s impressive dribbling ability along with decisiveness in the final third make him the answer Barca were seeking to stand toe-to-toe with their bitter rivals.

Kubo and Abe are all set to meet when the reserve teams clash next season, in a bout which could decide who climbs the ladder onto the senior team quicker. Of course, Barcelona have taken a gamble on a player with little European experience, but Abe’s inspired work in his home country proves he’s capable of big things in the near future.