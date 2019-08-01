Fiorentina sign Kevin-Prince Boateng from Sassuolo

Fiorentina has finalised the signing of midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng from U.S. Sassuolo.

The 32-year-old has had a career which has spanned 15 years, so he will bring plenty of experience to a youthful Fiorentina side.

Just last season, Boateng signed for Sassuolo from a brief spell with Eintracht Frankfurt on a three-year deal; where he managed 13 games, chipping in with four goals.

In January, he was loaned to Barcelona. Now he has found himself returning to Serie A to sign for Fiorentina, who are in a transition period following the arrival of new owner Rocco Commisso.

A fresh start

Boateng has failed to settle at most clubs and perhaps the only club he was remotely settled at was with AC Milan back in 2010. He was with the Rossoneri for three years and showed just how good a player he was. His two most notable performances for Milan was against both U.S. Lecce in a league game and then against Barcelona in the Champions League.

For a player who had always been considered defensive, he changed his role while with Milan into a player with more of an attacking threat. During the match against Lecce, he showed exactly that. AC Milan were 3-0 down at half-time and he was brought on during the break and scored a hat-trick before Milan went on to win the match 4-3.

In the other game against Barcelona, Boateng had a fantastic performance and scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win. The goal he scored that night was one of the best goals in the Champions League of recent years. He showed raw power with his finish and audacious skill in order to beat the defender before thumping home. In doing so, raising the roof of the San Siro.

For Boateng, he has always shown glimpses of a special player and moments like the two mentioned above, are what Fiorentina could be doing with.

Best for both

Fiorentina struggled last season with goals and while Boateng is not an out-and-out striker, he does possess the ability to chip in with some goals. Just last season, Fiorentina’s midfield was missing something different. Marco Benassi and the recently transferred Jordan Veretout were standouts. Benassi chipped in with seven goals and finished the season as Fiorentina’s top goalscorer and Veretout played brilliantly throughout the season which earned his move to Roma.

What Fiorentina have been missing is energy in midfield and a player like Boateng who is competent on the ball and possesses that drive is exactly the type of player that Vincenzo Montella needs in his side.

Fiorentina is looking to improve on the last few poor seasons and bringing in players like Boateng is a step in the right direction. He can chip in with a few goals, assists and most importantly, a winning attitude. This, in turn, could be a match made in heaven. Should he get back to his best, he could propel La Viola back into European competition and perhaps finish his career on a high.