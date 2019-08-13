Osasuna Season Preview: Can Osasuna stick around in La Liga? 

Right from the start of the 2018/19 season, Osasuna looked like a team that was going to be challenging for promotion come the end of it. An unbeaten home record including just two draws was as impressive as it was unexpected and also enough for the Basque side to finish eight points clear at the top and thirteen ahead of the play-off spots.

Their home form will be crucial to their chances of remaining in La Liga for another few seasons but if they can replicate it then El Sadar will be a tough place to visit.

Transfer Business Overview

Osasuna’s transfer business has been impressive with some proven La Liga players joining the club. Rubén Garcia comes in from Levante while Robert Ibañez and Darko Brasanac are in from Getafe and Real Betis. Chimy Avila has kept his place in La Liga following Huesca’s relegation with a move to the club and Marc Cardona has joined from Barcelona, following last year’s loan spell with Eibar.

Former Porto striker Adrian Lopez has also joined, as has centre-back Facundo Roncaglia. Brandon has swapped Rennes for Osasuna while Jaume Grau and Pervis Estupiñan complete the signings.

Grau has moved on loan to Lugo for the season while Carlos Clerc, Imanol Garcia and Miguel Diaz have left the club.

Manager: Jagoba Arrasate

Spells with Real Sociedad and Numancia preceded Arrasate’s time with Osasuna but after just one season at El Sadar, he is currently in his best spell in management. After 42 games with the club, he is averaging two points per game and will hope to continue that in La Liga.

Player to Watch: Ruben Garcia

After making his loan spell from Levante permanent, Ruben Garcia will hope to continue the impact he had at Osasuna last season into this next year. Making 38 appearances in league and cup, scoring seven goals and grabbing nine assists, he was a focal point in the Champions elect as they cruised to the title and he will be one of the players that opposing defences will have to look out for.

One for the Future: Marc Cardona

At the age of 24, Marc Cardona isn’t exactly the youngest of players for this category but having left Barcelona permanently now, he will have to begin to make an impact. He has plenty of time to do this, but whether that he will do it at Osasuna or not remains to be seen.

Predicted Finish

Continuing their great home form and getting the new big players gelled quickly will be important for Osasuna to perform well in La Liga. However, they have experience of the Primera and will be full of confidence so they should be fine and will likely be safe come May.