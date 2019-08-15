DFB Pokal Review: Giants progress as Augsburg and Mainz are humbled

European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund both eased into the second round of this season's DFB Pokal at the weekend, however, Augsburg were eliminated by fourth-tier Verl.

Reigning champions Bayern closed out the first round with a 3-1 victory away to Energie Cottbus. Goals from Robert Lewandowski, Kingsley Coman and Leon Goretzka were enough for the double winners to see off their hosts, who now reside in the Regionalliga - Germany's fourth division.

Meanwhile, Lucien Favre's Dortmund triumphed 2-0 over KFC Uerdingen in Dusseldorf. Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer's second-half goals seeing the four-time winners through at the 3. Liga side's temporary home.

Giantkillings still to be found

Two-time cup winners and Bundesliga champions in the 1990s, Kaiserslautern now find themselves in the third division following relegation in 2018. However, their fans witnessed an impressive cup victory over local rivals Mainz.

The Bundesliga outfit were outplayed by their opponents in a 2-0 defeat, the hosts' two late goals coming from Manfred Starke and Florian Pick.

Amateur outfit Verl is also into the second round draw for the first time this century after they beat Augsburg 2-1 in North Rhine-Westphalia. Marek Suchy's own goal on debut and Ron Schallenburg's strike made Andre Hahn's late penalty irrelevant.

The Regionalliga West club were making their first DFB Pokal appearance for nine years.

Penalty drama saves blushes

Fallen giants Hamburg have just begun their second season in the 2. Bundesliga following their first-ever relegation and they needed penalties to defeat Chemnitzer of the third tier.

Having fallen behind twice during the 90 minutes, Sonny Kittel's stunning free-kick took the game into extra time before the visitors progressed 6-5 on spot-kicks.

Newly promoted Koln had goalkeeper Timo Horn to thank after they beat Wehen Wiesbaden 3-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw. The former Germany Under-21 stopper saved from three Wehen players in the shootout to help Achim Beierlorzer's side into the second round draw.

Traditional heavyweights all win

There were comfortable wins over Regionalliga opposition for Bayer Leverkusen, Schalke and Hertha Berlin as they saw off Alemannia Aachen (4-1), Drochtersen/Assel (5-0) and Eichstatt (5-1) respectively.

However, the going was less easy for RB Leipzig in Julian Nagelsmann's first game in charge. Two goals from Marcel Sabitzer and one from Lucas Klostermann saw the former Hoffenheim gaffer's Red Bulls past VfL Osnabruck but they were pushed all the way as the game ended 3-2.

2018 winners Eintracht Frankfurt had to rely on a late Ante Rebic hat-trick to overcome third-tier SV Waldhof. The Eagles had trailed 2-0 and then 3-2 with just 15 minutes remaining before the Croatia international's 12-minute treble ensured they avoided a second successive first-round exit.

A further eight Bundesliga sides progressed, along with 11 from the 2. Bundesliga, whilst third division MSV Duisburg and Saarbrucken of the Regionalliga Sudwest are the only remaining participants from outside the top two divisions.