Torino vs Wolves Preview: Who will seize the tie?

Both sides come into this fixture on the back of positive performances. Torino has performed very well thus far in their Europa League campaign. Wolves have also performed admirably in their European campaign so both sides come into the play-off round full of confidence which is great for any neutral watching the game.

This will be the first meeting between the two clubs and there should be some great football on show with highly talented players on either side.

Torino comes into the game having only played four competitive games which have all been in this competition. They have scored 14 goals and conceded twice so Wolves will be coming up against opposition who are a well-drilled Italian team.

Wolves performance so far in Europe is similar, yet they have had an extra two games given the English Premier League kicked off on the 11th August, both games have ended a draw. As with Torino, Wolves have been amongst the goals too. They have also scored 14 goals and conceded once.

Both teams are built on solid foundations, which should be great for entertainment value.

Team Selection

Both teams come into the fixture with full squads, so there are no injuries or suspension for either team.

There was doubt over Matt Doherty's fitness but Nuno Espirito Santo told the media in his press conference that he will make it.

Predicted line-up

The expected line-up for Torino is as follows:

(3-4-1-2)

Sirigu; Izzo, N'Koulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Baselli, Meite, Ansaldi; Berenguer; Belotti, Zaza

The expected line-up for Wolves is as follows:

(3-5-2)

Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Castro, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Traore; Jimenez, Jota

Key Clashes

There are three clashes which could decide the first leg.

First of the key clashes will be between Andrea Belotti and Conor Coady. The Torino striker is a handful for defenders and has started the Europa League games with four goals in four appearances so his confidence is high. This means that it could be a long night for Coady if Belotti gets going.

Second of the key clashes will be between Daniele Baselli and Ruben Neves. Both central midfielders like to take the game by the scruff of the neck, so this will be perhaps the main battle of the match. Whoever takes control of the game, the tie may well fall in their teams' favour.

Last of the key clashes will be between Armando Izzo and Raul Jimenez. Like Belotti, Jimenez has also scored 4 goals in 4 appearances. He will be keen to add to his tally and get a vital away goal for his side. However, Izzo is perhaps one of the better central defenders in Italy at this moment in time so it will be a very interesting battle between the two.

Mazzarri vs Espirito Santo

Both managers like to build their teams with solid foundations so it may seem like a chess battle at times. Both managers have done fantastically well at their respective clubs and with both coming up against one another in a play-off game, it will be a battle of wits.

What the Managers Said

During Walter Mazzarri's press conference, he was very complimentary of his opponents.

"They are a very difficult opponent to face," Mazzarri said.

"The values are very similar: we will find a strong team technically and well organised," he added.

Clearly, not underestimating his opponents, he is not taking this tie lightly and nor should he. As mentioned earlier, both teams play a similar style of football. Strong at the back and a threat going forward in numbers.

Nuno Espirito Santo too was complimentary of his opponents.

"They're a very good team, very nice, good players, good manager. They play good, it's going to be tough for us," he said.

"It's going to be a very good game on Thursday, for sure," he added.

What is clear from both press conferences is that there is a lot of respect on both sides, which is great to see.

What is certain is that it is going to be a great couple of games between two good sides.