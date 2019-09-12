Inter Milan vs Udinese: The Nerazzurri look to maintain wondrous early season form

Inter Milan look a side reformed under Antonio Conte, as they’ve cruised their way into establishing early dominance in the Serie A. A wobbly Udinese stands in their way of consolidating their stronghold in the top position, but considering they ousted Inter’s neighbours AC Milan on opening day, they definitely have the giant-slaying ability. Inter will face their toughest task yet in which it’ll be found out just how well-oiled they are under new management.

Story Behind The Game

Inter have maintained a perfect start to their Serie A campaign, winning both their first two games compellingly to race to the top of the league. Thriving from a hungry Romelu Lukaku-Lautaro Martinez attacking line engineered to cause opponents problems, the Nerazzurri aim to pick up another dominant win to send a message to their title rivals.

Udinese have had a rather topsy-turvy campaign so far, as they stunned AC Milan with a narrow win to start their campaign on a high note. Riding on a high, they took Parma too lightly and were made to pay when Gervinho and co trounced them 1-3 at their own yard. Now travelling for their first away game, Udinese hope to rekindle their fiery spirit and turn up with more surprising points at Inter’s expense.

The Nerazzurri have a pretty good record over Udinese, having won three out of their last five games against them. The last time Udinese did win against Inter was at San Siro in 2017, when an infamous 3-1 victory sunk the host's hearts. After having recorded a narrow victory in this fixture last year, Conte’s side will look to flex their muscles to record a more prominent win.

The Italian gaffer must be a happy man with the early schedule for his side, which pretty much guarantees nine points in three games unless an unlikely hiccup takes place. Apart from his dynamic striking force, the way new signing Stefano Sensi’s lit up his attack or Antonio Candreva, Kwadwo Asamoah have delivered from the wings must impress Conte. However, after a near scare against Cagliari, he must up his side’s intensity following a gruelling international break.

Udinese are quite the unpredictable side thanks to their attacking force, boasting goal-scorers like Kevin Lasagne or a creator like Rodrigo De Paul. Not only a difficult cog to break down with their deep defensive line, but their counter-attacking schemes and set-piece threat could help them stop Inter’s early-season party in the weekend.

Team News

Inter are only without their centre-back Stefan De Vrij, still recovering from an injury he suffered earlier this month. Although he could recover for the game, Diego Godin is expected to get his full Inter debut as he begins the next phase of his career at San Siro.

Udinese doesn’t have an injured or suspended player right now, which means they’ll be heading to Milan with a fully fit unit roaring to take the fight to Inter.

Predicted Lineups

Inter XI: Handanovic, D’Ambrosio, Godin, Skriniar, Candreva, Sensi, Brozovic, Vecino, Asamoah, Martinez, Lukaku

Udinese XI: Musso, Becao, Troost-Ekong, Samir, Larsen, Kucka, Jajalo, De Paul, Sema, Cornelius, Lasagne

Key Clashes

Romelu Lukaku vs Rodrigo Becao

Romelu Lukaku has enjoyed the ideal start to his Inter career with goals in his first two matches in the Serie A. While racist chants at Cagliari showed the dark side of Italian football, that will only motivate him to do more. Udinese have a packed defensive shape and ousting the dynamic Rodrigo Becao is no piece of cake. The 23-year-old has made some stellar defensive contribution, most importantly keeping Krzysztof Piatek quiet in the opening weekend. However, the Belgian international’s in roaring form and has already formed a fiery partnership with Lautaro Martinez. The duo should cause chaos in Udinese’s box, allowing Lukaku to continue his impressive goal-scoring form.

Rodrigo De Paul vs Stefano Sensi

Rodrigo De Paul has established himself as the creative link in Udinese’ attack, working wonderfully through the middle to create the lion’s share of chances for them. He’s effective in set-pieces, while his through-balls and ability to find his strikers makes him an unpredictable cog in their attack. However, De Paul must be on guard against the dangerous Stefano Sensi. The new Inter signing is lighting up their attack with his sleek movement, tricky distribution and majestic ability to dance through defences. This should be a wonderful midfield battle between two blooming young figures, but it depends on whom finds that killer pass the quickest to decide who’ll come out on top.