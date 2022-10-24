Guardiola: Bundesliga has offered best grounding for Bellingham

Pep Guardiola has suggested that Jude Bellingham’s development might have been slower had he remained in England and not moved to Borussia Dortmund in Germany where he has demonstrated that he has the “whole package”.

The Dortmund midfielder scored against Manchester City in each of the teams’ last two meetings, albeit in losing causes as Guardiola’s side came from behind in both, and will be out to cause more problems in tonight’s Champions League encounter.

The 19-year-old followed the path of Jadon Sancho, who turned down a new contract with City to join Dortmund in 2017, when he left his boyhood club Birmingham City two years ago. And the decision to move to Westphalia has paid off handsomely thanks to the club’s policy of promoting youth.

Guardiola, who has been instrumental in Phil Foden’s development at City, suggested Bellingham would not have got the same opportunities at any of the Premier League’s top clubs.

“I think Borussia Dortmund is the perfect place for young talent to come,” the City manager said. “Maybe if Jude Bellingham was in England he would go to City, United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, or Tottenham, maybe he would not get the minutes. The best thing for a young player to be better is to play minutes.

Guardiola said Bellingham has the "whole package" (Getty)

“He was 17 when he arrived but it was not just about his quality, how he was leading, his kicking, going to the referee. This guy was something special in terms of his mentality. Now he is 19 and he is already one of the captains.

“Everybody knows about his quality and skills. It’s not just about his goals but the whole package is really good. He’s already in the England national team and playing [at that level] at just 19 years old is quite impressive.”

Haaland returns to Dortmund

City travel to Dortmund having already qualified from Group G and Edin Terzic’s team can also progress to the knockout rounds this evening. Inevitably Erling Haaland’s return to his former club has dominated the build-up, having scored 17 goals in his first 11 City appearances.

City centre-back Ruben Dias can be grateful the relentless fixture schedule means he rarely has to face Haaland in training, but he was clear about the challenge the 6ft 5in Norwegian poses. “When you talk about the relationship between striker and defender it’s all about the margins,” the Portuguese said.

“Some guys if it’s a 50-50 against them you know you can win [the duel]. With other guys you need it to be 60-40 in your favour and at the top level 70-30. Erling you need it to be 100 to you, because if you go to 99 with him he can do something. He’s that kind of striker.”