Sheriff Tiraspol 0-2 Man United: Red Devils stroll to victory in Europa League

Manchester United got their first win in this season's Europa League against Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol. It was a comfortable win for the English outfit, and a much-needed one following the disappointing performance against Spanish outfit Real Sociedad.

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for United, before striker Cristiano Ronaldo added a second from the spot. The Portuguese man went into the game two goals short of 700 in club football. Unfortunately, he was withdrawn for Swede Anthony Elanga before he could add his second.

The result leaves United on three points out of a possible six, the same as opponents Sheriff. Sociedad remain top of the group, having one two from two in this season's Europa League.

Story of the game

United manager Erik ten Hag named a strong side as his team prepared to take on the Moldovan champions. Jadon Sancho, Scott McTominay, Lisandro Martinez, and Raphael Varane all returned to the starting XI.

The Red Devils started the game slowly until the seventeenth minute. Once again the integral Dane Christian Eriksen was involved. This time, the midfielder slid the ball to winger Sancho, who placed a lovely shot into the bottom right corner. The goal seemed to give the visitors a new lease of life as they took control of the game.

The Moldovan outfit were by no means out of the tie, with Iyayi Believe Atiemwen unleashing a shot from distance that went just wide of the post. Sancho almost added his second of the game soon after, however, centre-back Stjepan Radeljic was there on the line to divert the ball away.

The Sheriff defence soon caved again, this time for disgruntled striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Defender Patrick Kpozo brought down the on-rushing Diogo Dalot in the box for a penalty. Ronaldo stepped up and smashed his penalty down the middle for his first goal of the season.

Ten Hag made one substitution at half-time, with Brazilian new boy Casemiro replacing Scott McTominay. The second-half continued in much of the same fashion as the first. Just three minutes after the break captain Bruno Fernandes found himself unmarked in the centre of the box. His low shot was saved excellently by Maksym Koval in goal.

Sheriff had a couple half chances throughout the second period, but struggled to really test David de Gea in goal for United. The first chance fell to Rasheed Ibrahim Akanbi, who saw a speculative long-range chip sail just over the bar. Cedric Badolo also had a decent long-range attempt. The midfielder fashioned a yard of space for himself, but could only find the gloves of De Gea from distance.

United fans would have been happy to see the introduction of 18-year old winger Alejandro Garnacho late on. The talented Argentine has really caught the eye of new manager Erik ten Hag, having featured from the bench on a number of occasions this season.

It was a comfortable result for the Red Devils and one which was never in doubt. The hosts failed to really test David de Gea in goal, despite some tidy approach play. United's next match in the competition is against Cypriot side Omonoia FC, whilst Sheriff face Real Sociedad.

Player of the match: Christian Eriksen

This is becoming a bit of a theme for Manchester United games, and one in which fans won't be surprised to see. Christian Eriksen was fantastic in the midfield for the Red Devils once again. The Dane is like a metronome in the middle of the park, and the player that makes it all tick.

Not only was his passing pinpoint, he also did a great job bringing up the confidence levels of players like Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay. The former Brentford man has become a mainstay in this United side, and is one of the only players to feature in every game for Erik ten Hag's side.

Tyrell Malacia was also brilliant today, performing well at right-back and left-back. The Dutchman also executed brilliantly well in midfield when tucking in.