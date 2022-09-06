Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City: Post Match Player Ratings

Manchester City got their quest for a first UEFA Champions League title off to the perfect start on Tuesday evening, as they cruised past Sevilla at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

Erling Haaland gave the visitors the lead in the first half with his first UEFA Champions League goal for the club before Phil Foden doubled the Citizens' advantage 15 minutes into the second period.

Haaland ensured that all three points would be heading back to Manchester as he tapped home his second 10 minutes later, his 12th goal in all competitions since his move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Ruben Dias added a late fourth from close range.

Here is how the players fared in the Group G opener.

Sevilla

Yassine Bounou - 7

The Moroccan could do little about any of City's goals, and briefly gave his side hope with a fine one-on-one stop to deny Kevin De Bruyne early in the second period.

Marcos Acuna - 4

Acuna looked lively on his brief foray forward from the fullback role, but City's dominance meant his attacking output was limited. Struggled to contain a lively Phil Foden.

Tanguay Nianzou - 4

Nianzou was handed the tough task of defending against an in-form Erling Haaland. It didn't end well.

Jose Angel Carmona - 4

The same narrative applies for Carmona, but in fairness to the duo, few have mastered the art of defending against the Norweigan powerhouse.

Jesus Navas - 3

Jesus Navas would have been hoping to upset the applecart against his former employers, but there would be no fairytale result for the former Manchester City man, who struggled to have any impact on proceedings.

Thomas Delaney - 3

The Danish international had a torrid time in the first half, hooked at half-time.

Nemanja Gudelji - 4

Struggled to make any impact on the game as he manned the troops in a deep laying midfield against Kevin De Bruyne & co.

Alex Telles - 3

The former Manchester United man was deployed in a more advanced role than usual, as Sevilla looked to hit City on the counter but alas it was no use, he never threatened.

Ivan Rakitic - 3

Looked the most likely to create an opportunity for the hosts in the first half but struggled for any possession. Hooked at half-time.

Papu Gomez - 3

Gomez lined up on the opposite flank to Telles to try and cause problems for Manchester City's advanced fullbacks, but he never got in the game.

Isco - 2

Deployed in a false nine role as Sevilla tried to retain a little bit of possession on the brief occasion they were allowed a touch of the ball. The former Manchester City target never had a sniff.

Substitutes

Joan Jordan - 3

Sent on in place of Delaney but failed to make any impact.

Rafa Mir - 4

Brought on in place of Rakitic to allow Sevilla a natural striker to aim for. One half chance flew wide.

Kasper Dolberg - N/A

Adnan Januzaj - N/A

Suso - N/A

Manchester City

Ederson - 6

A mere spectator.

Sergio Gomez - 6

A first Manchester City start for the Spaniard, and it couldn't have been more straightforward

Manuel Akanji - 8

Little to do in terms of his defensive output, but the former Borussia Dortmund man impressed in possession. Pep will be pleased.

Ruben Dias - 8

Orchestrated the defence expertly and grabbed his first Champions League goal at the death. What more can you ask for?

Joao Cancelo - 8

Back in his 'natural' right-back role in Kyle Walker's absence, and didn't put a foot wrong. Stung the palms of Bono with a fierce drive in the second half.

Rodri - 7

Marshalled the midfield well. Didn't allow Sevilla's danger men any time on the ball.

Bernardo Silva - 7

A self-proclaimed attacking defender, Bernardo ran tirelessly all evening.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7

Put the ball on a plate for Erling Haaland to open the scoring, but really ought to have done better when played through one-on-one early in the second half.

Phil Foden - 9

A near-perfect evening for the Stockport Iniesta. His perfectly weighted ball sent De Bruyne through for City's first. Some tricky footwork opened up the space for an expertly finished second that killed any hope of a Sevilla resurgence.

Jack Grealish - 8

Looked sharp on his return to action following an injury layoff. No goals or assists, but the Englishman caused Jesus Navas all sorts of problems down the left flank.

Erling Haaland - 9

This man scores goals. What else needs to be said?

Substitutes

Ilkay Gundogan - 7

Brought on to see out the victory. Had the ball in the back of the net only for the offside flag to deny the German.

Cole Palmer - 6

More first team minutes for City's academy graduate.

Julian Alvarez - 6

A first Champions League appearance for the Argentine. With the game won prior to his arrival, there was little work to do.

Riyad Mahrez - N/A

Kalvin Phillips - N/A