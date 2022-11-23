Germany 1-2 Japan: Japan's Bundesliga boys do the damage to wasteful Germans

Japan produced yet another World Cup upset as their Bundesliga boys did the damage against Germany in a shock 2-1 win in Group E.

Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty just after the half hour mark put Germany on their way but a second half resurgence from Japan, particularly from their bench, turned the game on its head. Ritsu Doan struck first and then Takuma Asano completed the turnaround late on.

Germany set up with a 4-2-3-1 with Serge Gnabry replacing Leroy Sane, who was ruled out with a knee injury. Kai Havertz was up top, making his World Cup debut. There were also debuts for David Raum, Nico Schlotterbeck, and wonder boy Jamal Musiala.

Japan also set up with a 4-2-3-1 and the Bundesliga presence was prevalent as players such as Daichi Kamada for Eintracht Frankfurt, Ao Tanaka of Fortuna Düsseldorf, Wataru Endo of VFB Stuttgart, and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Ko Itakura all started. Captain and former Southampton man Maya Yoshida, now of Schalke 04, also featured. They also had several Bundesliga players on the bench.

The German team put their hands over the mouth during their team photo, in protest against FIFA and Qatar’s sanctions against the ‘One Love’ armbands. The German FA (DFB) stated that, “denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position."

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Story of the Match

Japan thought they had got off to a flyer when Kamada dispossessed Ilkay Gundogan and drove at the heart of the German defence, feeding Junya Ito, who crossed first time for Celtic’s Daizen Maeda who finished emphatically. However, it was ruled out for offside.

Germany struggled in the opening phases of the game but were rejuvenated when Antonio Rudiger glanced a header wide twenty minutes in.

The 2014 winners then started to take control. Kimmich had a powerful drive from just outside the box which was routinely saved by Shūichi Gonda and then Gundogan’s goal bound effort was brilliantly blocked by Yoshida after a cut back from Raum.

Germany’s pressure then paid dividends. Raum got in behind on the left flank and was brought down by Gonda. Clear penalty. Gundogan stepped up and in customary fashion slotted the ball straight down the middle.

(Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images)

Japan remained resilient in their game plan and had a few openings before halftime, but some poor quality in the final third let them down. Keeping the score at 1-0 until half-time was the priority for head coach Hajime Moriyasu.

That nearly went out the window when Musiala showed beautiful feet to beat Tanaka and fire a shot just over the bar.

Seconds before half-time Japan capitulated. Kimmich’s shot was saved by Gonda, but the rebound fell to Gnabry who squared for Havertz to tap home amid a static Japanese defence. However, VAR intervened again and came to the rescue as Havertz was offside.

Japan started the second half as they did the first, with a good chance for Ito as he slalomed his way into the German box and fired just over the bar.

Musiala then showed off his growing potential with a dazzling run in the box, beating four or five players before blazing over. Had he scored it would have been one of the great World Cup goals.

Germany started the up the tempo and Gundogan almost extended their lead when his shot from outside the box brushed the post.

A flurry of chances then came Germany’s way. Gnabry was denied 1v1 with Gonda following some neat play around the box. In the second phase of attack Kimmich’s cross was planted on the head of Gnabry, with Gondo denying him remarkably for a third time on the rebound.

Japan then had their best moment of the match. A clipped through ball by Endo found Ito who was face to face with Manuel Neuer. His volley lacked conviction, but the Bayern keeper produced a stunning save to turn the ball aside. Hiroki Sakai then blazed over on the rebound.

With virtually the next attack, Japan got their goal with all three substitutes combining. Takumi Minamino fed Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma down the right. He cut inside and forced Neuer into another save, but it was pushed only as far as SC Freiburg Ritsu Doan who smashed home the equaliser 15 minutes from time. Another of the Bundesliga contingents for Japan doing the damage against Germany.

Eight minutes later, que the drama. Another substitute and another Bundesliga boy. VfL Bochum’s Takuma Asano beautifully controlled a long ball over the top and beat the messy German offside trap. He ran to the by-line and produced a stunning near post finish to spark jubilation on the Japan bench.

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)



Germany punished for not taking their chances and in truth it was nothing more than the Japanese deserved.

Leon Goeretzka had a late chance for Germany when his low drive fizzed just wide, but it wasn’t to be, and the day belonged to Japan.

For the second consecutive World Cup, Germany have lost their opening group stage game and now have it all to do against Spain in their next fixture. As for Japan, they will be full of promise and will feel they can qualify out of Group E ahead of the big boys.

It has to go to the match winner Takuma Asano. His run to break the German offside trap and his brilliant first time touch was followed up by an exquisite finish that beat Manuel Neuer at his near post. Japan would have settled for a draw but to get a win gives their qualification hopes a huge boost.