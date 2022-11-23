Belgium 1-0 Canada: Batshuayi goal sends Red Devils top of Group F

Belgium were severely tested by a Canada side as the Red Devils pulled out a 1-0 victory in their Group F opener at the 2022 World Cup.

The Reds dominated large portions of the match inside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, but were wasteful in the final third, particularly when Alphonso Davies saw his 10th-minute penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois.

The Belgium goalkeeper also did well to save from Alistair Johnston and against the run of play, Michy Batshuayi fired past Milan Borjan a minute before halftime.

Jonathan David also wasted a golden opportunity to bring the Reds level before Courtois saved from Cyle Larin.

Belgium, who finished third in 2018, are in pole position to reach the knockout stages as they face Morocco next while Canada take on Croatia still looking for their first-ever World Cup win.

Story of the match

Playing on the biggest stage in the world for the first time since 1986, Canada brought a bold, aggressive style to the match, dominating a Belgium side that are ranked second in the world.

They were awarded a penalty after just eight minutes as a shot by Tajon Buchanan struck the arm of Yannick Carrasco and after VAR instructed referee Janny Sikazwe to consult his pitchside monitor.

Following a second look, Sikazwe reversed his decision and awarded the Reds a spot kick and Davies stepped up, but his effort was tame and comfortably parried by Courtois to his right.



Embed from Getty Images

Despite the disappointment of not going in front, Canada continmued to drive forward, firing seven attempts on goal in the opening 14 minutes.

A second penalty could have been given following an errant back-pass by Eden Hazard to Buchanan, who was caught on the ankle by Jan Vertonghen, but Buchanan was flagged for offside.

Richie Laryea then beat Axel Witsel down the right and was fouled on his calf by the chasing Belgium midfielder and after another check by VAR, it uphekd Sikazwe's initial decision of a goal kick.

A fine run by Davies presented Canada captain Atiba Hutchinson, the second-oldest outfield player in World Cup history at 39 with a chance, but he sliced wide from just outside the area.

Johnson forced Courtois into a good save with a fierce drive and David decided to shoot when a pass to an unmarked Laryea inside the area would have been the better option.

Despite doing nearly nothing in the final third, the Red Devils found a goal as a searching long ball by Toby Alderweireld sent Batshuayi forward between Laryea and Kemal Miller and he swept a first-time finish past Borjan.

Embed from Getty Images

In first half stoppage time, the Reds should have leveled. Laryea was clear down the right and his cross found Buchanan, but he blazed over on the full stretch from six yard out.

Canada kept searching for an equalizer through the whole of the second half, Stephen Eustaquio nutmegged Kevin de Bruyne and chipped to David and he headed wide.

Substitute Larin then glanced a header that required Courtois to make a flying save and at the other end, a hustling Laryea got back to prevent Batshuayi from doubling his and his side's total from a de Bruyne cross.

Despite 21 total shots to their much more fancied opponents' nine, the Reds never found the goal to reward their play as they fell to 0-4 all-time at the World Cup.

Player of the match: Thibaut Courtois

Despite a mostly dismal effort by the team in front of him, the Belgium goalkeeper came to his side's rescue, saving Davies' penalty and blocking Johnston's effort.