UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Team of the Week

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

A clean sheet for Courtois and his Real Madrid team away at Celtic Park. The visitors had to negotiate an early storm from the hosts - halfway through the first 45 minutes, Celtic were looking good value for getting an unlikely, positive result against the European champions.

However, Real's class went on to shine through. In goal, the Belgian had to make four saves, two of which were from shots taken inside the box. Also, he misplaced only three of his 43 attempted passes.

A solid performance from Real's #1, in his first Champions League game, after his 2021/22 final heroics.

SofaScore rating - 8.0

WhoScored rating - 8.1

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images

Cancelo's attacking danger was once again demonstrated, as the full-back assisted Phil Foden and Ruben Dias for two of Manchester City's four goals in Seville.

It was a dominant performance from the champions of England in Spain. With the absence of Kyle Walker, Cancelo got to return to his more natural right side of defence. Sergio Gomez debuted on the left flank, along with Manuel Akanji at the heart of defence. Like the rest of the City team, they also had great games.

The visitors made one of the most difficult matches of their group look like a stroll in the park and they seem justified in their tag of Champions League favourites.

SofaScore rating - 8.1

WhoScored rating - 8.3

Dino Peric (Dinamo Zagreb)

Photo by Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Dinamo Zagreb pulled off one of the shock results of this midweek, with their win against Chelsea.

Peric had a very busy night, making a total of nine clearances, five blocked shots and two interceptions and tackles each. He took up the position of the left centre-back in Dinamo's back five and put in an exemplary performance.

Along with the rest of the Dinamo defence, Peric blunted Chelsea's attacking threat and looked good value for the eventual clean sheet.

The unlikely result at Maksimir puts the hosts temporarily top of a difficult group, which also features A.C. Milan and RB Salzburg.

SofaScore rating - 8.1

WhoScored rating - 8.0

Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

After a bout of illness, the Portuguese full-back returned to the Dortmund side and made a significant impact, in their 3-0 win against Kobenhavn.

Guerreiro got his name on the scoresheet in the 42nd minute, after a brilliant one-two with Giovanni Reyna in the the Danish team's box. The full-back was left with a simple tap-in to double Dortmund's lead.

He also completed five tackles and won nine out of his eleven aerial and ground duels, reflecting his impact at both ends of the pitch.

SofaScore rating - 8.4

WhoScored rating - 8.6

Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica)

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

The Benfica full-back makes the squad, after a five minute spell in which he was able to break down a stubborn Maccabi Haifa defence, with an assist for Rafa Silva to open the score and a phenomenal strike from outside the box, to extend the lead he helped create.

His successful strike is a serious contender for goal of the week - a dipping effort from around 30 years out, which clipped the bar on its way past Josh Cohen in the Maccabi goal.

Benfica will face a tough challenge to finish ahead of one of PSG or Juventus, should they aim for reaching the knockout rounds for a second consecutive season. Their next game - a trip to Turin, will be an important test for these ambitions.

SofaScore rating - 8.6

WhoScored rating - 8.6

Andre Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

A huge result for Napoli, who compounded Liverpool's poor start to the season, with a 4-1 win against the six-time European champions.

Zambo Anguissa's all-round performance saw him score the second goal of the game and, even more importantly, winning eleven of his fifteen ground duels and completing 12 combined tackles and interceptions.

The midfielder also maintained a 87% pass completion rate and registered two successful key passes.

SofaScore rating - 8.6

WhoScored rating - 9.0

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Zambo Anguissa's team-mate also joins this week's team of the week. The Polish international played a part in three of Napoli's four goals.

Zielinski won and converted an early penalty, to set the hosts on their way towards a remarkable result. After a half hour, a one-two between him and Zambo Anguissa led to Napoli doubling their lead.

He earned his third goal contribution of the night in the first few minutes of the second half, scoring the goal to put Napoli 4-0 ahead - rounding off a special night.

SofaScore rating - 8.5

WhoScored rating - 8.6

Richarlison (Tottenham)

Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

A frustrating night for Tottenham against ten-man Marseille seemed to be leading to a 0-0 draw in London.

This was the case until the 76th minute, when Richarlison's header gave the hosts the lead, with their first shot on target. To make sure of the result, the Brazilian produced another accurate header just five minutes later and gave the hosts a 2-0 win.

On an evening where Tottenham's leading pair of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son were uncharacteristically off the pace, it was the new face in North Lodndon, who ensured a winning start to their campaign.

SofaScore rating - 8.5

WhoScored rating - 8.6

Mykhaylo Mudryk (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images

Along with the rest of their country, it has been a tumultuous 2022 for Shakhtar Donetsk. The team lost all of their foreign stars, apart from forward Lassina Traore and a new-look Ukrainian-based Shakhtar team pulled off a remarkable result away at RB Leipzig.

Mudryk is an undoubted star of this young team. He was close to moves away to Brentford and Arsenal this summer, with Shakhtar opting to turn down offers and keep this crucial cog of Igor Jovicevic's team.

Their decision already looks to be vindicated. The winger assisted Maryan Shved and Traore for their goals and also got one himself, after a brilliant Shakhtar counter-attack.

SofaScore rating - 8.0

WhoScored rating - 8.2

Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

A clash between PSG and Juventus was one of the highlight fixtures of the first round of Champions League games.

PSG's star man was able to give the hosts a comfortable lead, after just 22 minutes of the game. His two goals put them 2-0 up, the first of which coming after a sublime connection between him and Neymar.

After some negative rumours this summer, the front three of Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi seem to be in good harmony and have started this season on fire, both domestically and, now, in Europe.

SofaScore rating - 7.9

WhoScored rating - 8.3

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona's statement signing of the window has, unsurprisingly, been able to carry over his goalscoring form from Bayern Munich.

The forward scored this round's only hat-trick, against Viktoria Plzen, as the hosts cruised to a comfortable 5-1 win. His first and third goals of the night being particularly impressive finishes - a trademark of the Polish striker.

They will face tougher opponents in Inter and the aforementioned Bayern, but Barca look in good shape to make up for last season's group stage exit and make the knockout rounds.

SofaScore rating - 10

WhoScored rating - 10

