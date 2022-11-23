Four things we learnt from Belgium's unconvincing win over Canada

Belgium opened their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with an unconvincing 1-0 win against Canada at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Batshuayi's strike just before half-time, which was one of just three shots on target for the Red Devils, was enough to earn the three points after Alphonso Davies was denied from the penalty spot by Thibaut Courtois in the 11th-minute.

Canada was the better of the teams throughout the match, causing the team second in the world rankings a number of problems, and John Herdman will be frustrated that his side couldn't beat the in-form Courtois with their 22 shooting opportunities.

The result puts Roberto Martínez's squad at the top of Group F at the end of the first round of fixtures following Croatia's 0-0 draw with Morocco earlier in the day.

Here are four discussion points from tonight's fixture:

Belgium's concerning start to the tournament

There has been a lot of discussion surrounding how the Belgian's ageing golden generation will fair at this year's competition, and despite the win, it was not the most convincing of starts.

Belgium started the game in a sluggish manner and it gave Canada the confidence to build upon and threaten their opposition. Throughout the first half, the Belgians struggled to string a succession of passes together and looked completely out of sync.

Even their most reliable players failed to perform. Eden Hazard looked a shadow of his former self and contributed nothing while Kevin de Bruyne performed well below his usual standard but was somehow named Man of the Match. Michy Batshuayi stepped in for the injured Romelu Lukaku and, regardless of his goal, was a liability in possession.

There was a considerable defensive improvement in the second half as Martínez brought on Andre Onana and Thomas Meunier at half-time, but the team's attacking cohesion still lacked and Canada were never truly tested.

Belgium's over-reliance on Courtois begins

If it wasn't for the 2022 Yashin Trophy winner, Belgium will have been the latest victim of a World Cup upset this week.

The 30-year-old dealt with Canada's sustained pressure at the start of the game very well as he produced two fine saves from close range, although one was deemed that there was an offside in the build-up, after guessing the right way to get a strong right hand onto Davies' penalty.

A point was made before the tournament began that the Red Devils could be over-reliant on their shot-stopper due to their ageing defence and its lack of pace, and it didn't take long for an assumption to become fact.

If the team are to progress into the latter stages of the competition, it will have to deal with the threat further up the pitch rather than relying on their last line of defence.

Canada's game plan was almost perfect

Belgium's lacklustre performance will be what a lot of people are talking about, Canada deserve so much credit for how they conducted themselves in their first World Cup match since 1986.

Herdman's side were brave from the off, attacking Belgium and causing them a host of problems, with the opposition struggling to deal with Canada's pressing approach and unable to build momentum.

The Canadians identified that the route to Belgium's underbelly was to get in behind and attack the right flank where Jan Vertonghen and Yannick Carrasco operated in the first half. Alistair Johnston, Richie Laryea and Tajon Buchanan were brilliant in the first half, creating a host of chances including a brilliant opportunity that the latter failed to convert from close range.

Canada can take great pride in their performance and use it as a foundation for their upcoming games against Croatia and Morocco.

One mistake cost Canada

Canada produced a commendable defensive performance throughout the match, but a lapse in concentration before the interval was what gave Belgium the winner.

While the defense stood resolute, it turned out that the key to unlock the door was a simple lofted pass over the top of the defence from Toby Alderweireld into the path of Batshuayi to fire an instinctive left-footed strike past Milan Borjan.

Canada's head coach will have been pulling his hair out watching the goal and it was a simple lapse in concentration that cost them a first-ever point at the World Cup finals.