The ones to watch: 32 players to keep an eye from every nation competing at the World Cup 2022

The 2022 World Cup gives us the chance to cast an eye of some of the best players in the world.

However, it also allows us to learn about players who have gone under the radar because they are not necessarily the biggest names or at the biggest clubs.

Here are the ones to watch from each team at the tournament, picked by the VAVEL editors and writers.

Group A

Qatar – Almoez Ali

Age: 26

Club: Al-Duhail

Caps: 82

By John Lupo

The Maroons front two of Almoez Ali and Akram Afif have scored over 60 goals between them for the national team, but Ali edges it in our selection.

He has scored 38 goals for current club Al-Duhail, winning the 2017-18 league title as the Red Stars went undefeated.

He was the top scorer at the 2021 Gold Cup with four goals when the Maroon reached the semifinals.

As Qatar’s joint all-time leading scorer with 39 goals, Ali will be counted on to add to that goal-scoring record and he’ll need to be at his very best if the hosts are to advance out of a tough Group A.

Ecuador – Gonzalo Plata

Age: 21

Club: Real Valladolid

Caps: 30

By Robin Mumford

Ecuador, having experienced a youthful revolution in recent years, are out to make history on Sunday afternoon when they look to become the first-ever side to beat the host nation of a World Cup in the curtain-raiser when they face Qatar.

Among the players to flaunt their merit is Gonzalo Plata. The Real Valladolid winger is a big part of the new breed of young players to breathe life into Gustavo Alfaro’s setup as he is another to roll off the Independiente del Valle conveyor belt.

The one-on-one specialist comes into the World Cup having already experienced the youth version, leaving his mark on the 2019 U21 tournament by winning the Adidas Bronze Ball for being the third-best player as Ecuador finished in third themselves.

While Ecuador favour a shut-up-shop blueprint, with defensive tactics at the forefront of their style, on the break will be where they find joy. Players like Plata, who have pace and explosion in abundance are vital if the South Americans are to cause an upset in a group that features Netherlands and Senegal.

He’s done it at youth level; now it’s time to make the step up.

Age: 19

Club: PSV Eindhoven

Caps: 0

By Robin Mumford

Any footballer playing under the rules of the Dutch total football philosophy in a major international tournament for the Netherlands is curbed only by the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

Ever since the term was coined by Rinus Michels to emphasise a style of football that flourished on all-around skill, versatility, and creativity, a flowerbed of sprightly talent has been embedded into the roots of a country known for tulips, windmills, and an exciting football scene.

Looking to follow in the footsteps of Frenkie De Jong and other superstars that have thrived under the Dutch way of football development, Xavi Simons is the newest member of the exclusive club of promising teenagers.

Although overlooked during his Paris Saint-Germain days, the 19-year-old has been reinvigorated since his move to PSV in the summer, with 12 goal involvements in 14 Eredivisie games leading many potential suitors sitting up and taking note of his dynamism in midfield.

Simons could benefit from the exciting players around him as he looks to earn his first cap for Louis Van Gaal. His movement to play high on the opposition defence and press the backline before dropping deep into the space where he can receive the ball is what makes him stand out from other young midfielders.

Netherlands are a star-studded outfit of young prospects, so it wasn’t easy to pick a standout, but as the 19-year-old creative midfielder is expected to team up with De Jong to provide the bedrock layer to a total football revamp, all eyes will be on the Liverpool target this winter.

Age: 22

Club: Sheffield United

Caps: 2

By Owen Barnard

The Blades’ star man makes the trip to Qatar this winter, and will be hoping to carry on his club form on the world stage.

Having only been capped twice by his country, Ndiaye will have a lot to prove for Senegal, but with nine goals in 20 Championship appearances this term, the attacking midfielder has shown his quality in a highly competitive league, something he will need to call on if he is to make the desired impact in Group A and maybe even beyond.

Group B

Age: 19

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Caps: 17

By Tal Habib

Currently the most sought after young talent in world football, the stage is set for Jude Bellingham to put his name up in lights on the grandest stage of them all.

The 19 year old is the heartbeat of Borussia Dortmund and plays with maturity well beyond his years.

His involvement was limited in Euro 2021, but with Kalvin Phillips struggling for fitness, Bellingham is expected to partner Declan Rice in the middle of the park and will hope to replicate the performances of his idol, Steven Gerrard.

Described as “the whole package” by Pep Guardiola, he can do it all, dominant in all areas of the pitch. The midfielder has shown his more ruthless side this season, scoring four goals in five Champions League games.

With Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City all scrambling for his signature, Bellingham will look to establish himself amongst the world's best on the biggest stage of them all.

Iran - Alireza Beiranvand

Age: 30

Club: Persepolis FC

Caps: 53

By Robin Mumford

Entering a politically tumultuous tournament amid anti-governmental turbulence at home, Iran aren’t short of drama heading into the Qatari World Cup.

As they gear up for life away from home, though, they have selected a line-up that sees experience valued over youth as they limber up to face England, USA, and Wales.

Although many will see the Middle Eastern country as an easy opponent on paper, goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand may have something to say about such a claim, and he could be a thorn in the side of Group B rivals.

This is the shot-stopper’s second World Cup after a solid showing in 2018, where he only leaked two goals in three matches, saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in the process.

With Iran’s group stage fixtures being against teams that tend to struggle to find the net, their strong defence could prove more than worthy of hoisting the Persian Stars into an unlikely qualification to the knockout rounds.



USA – Tim Weah

Age: 22

Club: LOSC Lille

Caps: 25

By John Lupo

The electrifying winger has good bloodlines as his father George starred for Libya in the 1980s and 1990s as a striker and is widely considered one of the greatest African players in that continent's history.

Playing in his first major international tournament, the Lille winger brings pace and intelligence and is in contention to start on the right side of the park.

With George having never played in a World Cup, Tim has a chance to both fulfill his own lofty expectations and continue his father's legacy.

Age: 21

Club: Nottingham Forest

Caps: 15

By Billy Dobson

The Nottingham Forest winger enjoyed a breakout season in last year’s Championship campaign, but has struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old typically partners five time Champions League winner Gareth Bale in attack, with the Welsh captain taking on the responsibility that allows Johnson to flourish.

If Wales are to reach the last 16 in Qatar, Johnson will need to play a crucial role in helping his side transition up the pitch.

Group C

Argentina – Enzo Fernandez

Age: 21

Club: SL Benfica

Caps: 3

By Alex Mitton

The pressure is on Argentina this World Cup, as they look to win Lionel Messi a World Cup at his final attempt.

A key part of their potential success is Enzo Fernandez, where he will be looking to continue his sensational form.

The central midfielder has played just three times for his nation so far, but this could be his breakout tournament.

The workhorse has one goal and three assists to his tally this season, but goal contributions are not his forte. He’s completed a staggering 9.5 progressive passes per 90 over the last year, which will make him a key player to Argentina’s journey.

Mexico – Edson Álvarez

Age: 24

Club: Ajax

Caps: 59

By Luke Williamson

Álvarez has been a constant in the Ajax midfield this season, leading to his name being linked with Europe’s elite clubs.

He has a big presence on the field, earning the nickname “The Machine” with his tenacious play. He breaks play up, uses the ball smartly to get his side going forward again and can be a threat in the final third.

Alvarez’s main mission on the pitch is to stop goals from going in, which he is extremely good at. If he plays as well as he can, Mexico could be a force in Group C.

Saudi Arabia – Salem Al-Dawsari

Age: 31

Club: Al-Hilal

Caps: 71

By Declan Carr

Salem Al-Dawsari is the talisman of the Saudi Arabian national team, a tricky, creative winger, he is arriving in Qatar in the form of his life.

With 15 goals and six assists in 31 games, he was Al-Hilal's key player in their AFC Champions League winning campaign, even being named the tournament's MVP.

La Liga fans may recognise the 71-cap international as he spent six months on loan at Villarreal in 2018, although he only made one appearance in a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid.

With the Saudis solid defensively and looking to strike on the counter-attack, the 31-year-old may cause problems for the teams in Group C.

Poland – Nicola Zalewski

Age: 20

Club: AS Roma

Caps: 7

By Declan Carr

Recently awarded the Golden Boy Web award for 2022, the 20-year-old has emerged as a leading talent for Jose Mourinho's Roma in the past year.

Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are reported to hold an interest in Zalewski despite his current contract in the Italian capital running until 2025.

A left-sided player capable of playing in defence or attack, instead of marauding up and down the left flank in an attempt to assist Paulo Dybala, he will be trying to find the head or feet of one of the world's best strikers, Robert Lewandowski.

Group D

France – Aurélien Tchouameni

Age: 22

Club: Real Madrid

Caps: 14

By Owen Barnard

With Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante both out injured for the reigning champions, the pressure of ending the recent group stage curse for previous winners falls on youngster Tchouameni.

He certainly has talent in abundance however, with Los Blancos spending £68m to secure his services in the summer, making 17 appearances this season in La Liga and the Champions League for the Spanish giants.

He will now have the opportunity to prove his worth amongst a star- studded France lineup.



Australia – Garang Kuol

Age: 18

Club: Central Coast Mariners

Caps: 1

By Harry Roy

Already dubbed to eventually become one of Australia’s best players, the soon-to-be Newcastle United winger Garang Kuol is the country’s youngest ever player to be selected for a World Cup.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene following his performance against Barcelona for the ‘A-League All Stars’ side – a showing that led to Barca legend and now manager Xavi in disbelief at his age.

The Magpies reportedly beat a number of top sides to the exciting youngster’s signature, bringing him to Tyneside for a deal in the region £500,000. He will officially join in January 2023, before being loaned out to a club in Europe.

Kuol himself heads to Qatar in red hot form, scoring six goals and assisting three in 13 club appearances this season.

Denmark – Andreas Skov Olsen

Age: 22

Club: Club Brugge

Caps: 23

By Robin Mumford

Denmark is a well-oiled machine coming into the Qatar World Cup. As they look to build on their EURO 2020 successes, the breakout star of that tournament was left-winger Mikkel Damsgaard. On the opposite flank, Andreas Skov Olsen has the potential to be their next.

Playing for Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge, the Dane has been tearing defences apart this season with his appetite to drive the ball down the right flank and attack the posts. In essence, he could be the perfect counterbalance to other players around him that like to create for others.

While Christian Eriksen and Damsgaard are content on pulling the strings of their opponent’s defensive shape by threading balls over and through the gaps, Olsen will do his best to plan a siege on his markers by using his pace and intent to foray forward with more directness.

The Danish Dynamite, as they’re so nicknamed, are predicted to do well this winter, with many onlookers suggesting they could cause an upset in Group D. If they are to live up to the excitement, Andreas Skov Olsen may be a name you will never forget.

Age: 19

Club: Birmingham City (on loan from Manchester United)

Caps: 18

By Declan Carr

A rising star of the English game, Hannibal Mejbri is a tough tackling, all-round central midfielder.

He impressed for Manchester United with his tenacity and desire in a 4-0 loss to arch-rivals Liverpool in April.

Now, the Red Devils loanee is making a big impact in the Championship with Birmingham City, starting eight of their last nine matches.

Hannibal will want to leave his mark on the tournament and make an impression on his parent club's manager Erik ten Hag.

Group E

Age: 17

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Caps: 1

By Luke Williamson

A name not too familiar with audiences outside of Germany, but teenager Moukoko has earned his inclusion in Hansi Flick’s squad.

He has broken into the Dortmund squad this season and has scored six times and added four assists. He will most likely be used as a substitute given the talent ahead of him but, if and when his number is called, his speed, strength and directness will cause problems.

He is fearless, which is another major asset and if given the opportunity, he is bound to announce himself on the world stage even at his young age.

Spain – Pedri

Age - 19

Club - Barcelona

Caps: 14

By Mia Claydon

Golden Boy award winner Pedri will be hoping to make the difference for Spain in Qatar this winter.

The 19-year-old is widely recognised for his creativity and vision, shown in his current contract, where his release clause is €1billion.

A firm favourite for Luis Enrique, Pedri played every game in Spain's Euro 2020 campaign, bowing out of the competition at the semi-finals.

Following this, the Spaniard was also present for his country's silver medal win during the Tokyo Olympics, further warranting his plethora of accolades.

Although not starting the season as strongly as he may have wanted, Pedri has always been very reliable when on international duty.

There is a reason he is considered one of the best young players in the world right now, and he will almost certainly show this throughout the tournament.



Costa Rica – Daniel Chacón

Age: 21

Club: Colorado Rapids 2

Caps: 8

By John Lupo

The midfielder is one of the few players to be in Qatar from a team outside the top two divisions of the domestic league system he plays in, but he could prove to be an astute selection.

Chacon has played in the World Cup before, representing Costa Rica at the U-17 level and made his senior debut in January of this year against Mexico.

He played the full 90 minutes in Los Ticos' win over the United States and was on the field in victories over Canada and in the intercontinental playoff against New Zealand, experience that could prove to be vital come the next month.

Age: 25

Club: Brighton

Caps: 9

By Declan Carr

The Japanese winger has set the AMEX Stadium on fire so far this season with two goals and an assist in 13 matches.

He also scored two goals as the Samurai Blue beat Australia 2-0 to secure their place at the tournament.

Japan are often criticised for lacking a killer instinct, if they are to have any chance of progressing from a tough Group E, Mitoma needs to step-up once again.

Belgium – Leandro Trossard

Age: 27

Club: Brighton

Caps: 21

By Jack Brace

Roberto Martínez is blessed with a plethora of attacking talent with the likes of Eden Hazard, Yannick Carassco, Kevin de Bruyne, Jérémy Doku, and Charles De Ketelaere, but Leandro Trossard will be the one to keep an eye on, even if it’s off the bench.

The 21-time Belgium international, who has five goals to his name for the Red Devils, enters the competition in some of the best form of his career, having registered seven goals and three assists in 14 Premier League appearances.

Since the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi in September, he has taken on more responsibility and stepped up in the big games - scoring a hat-trick at Anfield against Liverpool, as well as getting a goal in the defeat to Manchester City and win at home to Chelsea.

Trossard is much like his compatriot Hazard; a tricky winger with a great low centre of gravity and ability to beat the defender; he is very comfortable using both feet and is proving to be clinical inside the box. He can also operate at wing-back and has operated there for both club and country.

If Belgium are chasing a game Trossard could well be the option called upon to make an impact off the bench.

Canada – Tajon Buchanan

Age: 23

Club: Club Brugge

Caps: 26

By Mark Strange

While the likes of Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are the headline grabbers in this Canada side, Buchanan has made himself an indispensable member of the team.

He only made his senior international debut at the beginning of the qualifying campaign but the Brugge wide man is a spark of electricity that Group F opponents dare not underestimate.

He burst onto the MLS scene in 2019 with New England Revolution and an All-Star appearance, and winning the Supporters' Shield title in 2021 drew the attention of his current employers.

Buchanan won the league title with the Belgian giants last season in his first year there and will be hoping to give some of his club mates headaches in match day one.

Morocco – Ilias Chair

Age: 25

Club: QPR

Caps: 10

By Oliver Lee

Born in Belgium to a Moroccan father and a Polish mother. It is his father's nation that Chair has decided to represent.

One of the most exciting players to watch in the Championship over the last couple of years, Chair plays like a typical Moroccan attacker, who are renowned for their exceptional dribbling and close-control.

The 25-year-old will have tough competition to start in Qatar as The Atlas Lions possess the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal. But when he does get his chance, expect fireworks from the QPR maestro.

Age: 24

Club: VFB Stuttgart

Caps: 8

By Declan Carr

Earning comparisons with his idols David Alaba and David Beckham, the Dinamo Zagreb academy is into his fourth Bundesliga season with Die Roten.

With five assists in 12 league appearances this season from his favoured left-back position, Sosa could be a valuable asset for the Kockasti.

Linked with the likes of Leeds, Newcastle and Inter Milan, a big performance at the tournament could land his a big move away from the bottom half of Germany.

Group G

Age - 25

Club - Newcastle United

Caps - 8

By Tal Habib

For the first time in his career, Bruno Guimaraes will be heading to the World Cup after a stellar start to the season.

The midfield metronome has revolutionised the Newcastle engine room, propelling The Toon from the relegation zone to the top 4, becoming a firm fan favourite on the way.

In eight appearances for the Selecao, he has recorded four assists and scored once as he continues to establish himself as a key player for Tite’s side.

A versatile midfielder, he can play deeper in the 6 as well as bursting from box to box as an 8. An extremely well rounded player, his ball retention and progression will help to constantly keep Brazil on the front foot.

Guimaraes will be brimming with confidence as he looks to propel Brazil to their sixth World Cup success.

Age - 25

Club - Fiorentina

Caps: 38

By Oliver Lee

The Fiorentina centre-back has been at the club for over five years, and is an established member of the Serbia national team with 38 caps.

Milenkovic will play in a back three alongside youngster Strahinja Pavlovic and Werder Bremen's Milos Veljkovic. The 25-year-old specficies as a typical rock solid centre half that enjoys aerial battles but is comfortable in possession.

He has previously been linked with West Ham and may use the World Cup as an opportunity to gain some new onlookers from abroad.

As for Serbia, they are likely to be in a three-way battle with Switzerland and Cameroon to finish in second place in Group G, assuming that Brazil as expected are to top it. Milenkovic's defensive qualities could go a long way to helping Serbia reach the round of 16.

Age: 22

Club: Red Bull Salzburg

Caps: 9

By Owen Barnard

The 22-year-old showcased his talent to the world as recently as September when he netted in a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in the Champions League.

Okafor has made a name for himself of late with his performances, with The Mirror reporting he is attracting interest from Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool.

The striker looks to be a real prospect, having scored 10 times already this season in all competitions in 22 appearances.

Switzerland may be relying on his goals to fire them into the knockout stages and edge out Serbia and Cameroon.



Cameroon – Karl Toko Ekambi

Age: 30

Club: Lyon

Caps: 51

By John Lupo

He is the unsung hero of the squad. His value to the national team was never greater than this year when he scored a tournament-high five goals in Cameroon's African Cup of Nations campaign and his goal against Algeria that secured the Indomitable Lions' progress to Qatar.

Operating in a five-man midfield with the likes of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Bryan Mbeumo, his time in the shadows of his higher-profile teammates may be over.

Group H

Portugal – Rafael Leao

Age: 23

Club: AC Milan

Caps: 11

By Declan Carr

The AC Milan attacker has set Serie A and the UEFA Champions League on fire this season.

A key part of the Rossoneri’s title-winning side last campaign. The Portuguese forward has scored seven goals and assisted 9 in all competitions so far in the 2022-23 season.

His remarkable form has attracted the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, and he will be hoping to use Qatar as a springboard to bigger things.

Age: 20

Club: Manchester United

Caps: 7

By Robin Mumford

Overlooked by Erik ten Hag due to fierce competition for the Red Devils, Facundo Pellistri is a footballer with a high ceiling nonetheless.

His excellent first touch, paired with his natural instinct to carry the ball into space and provide chances for his teammates, could be the source of many goals for this offensively generative Uruguay team.

WIth Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, and Darwin Nunez ceaselessly hunting goals, Pellistri could be the perfect provider for these clinical poachers.

The 20-year-old has been praised for his agility, technique, and strategic vision that can bring a new dimension to the two-time World Cup winners.

South Korea – Kim Min-jae

Age: 26

Club: Napoli

Caps: 44

By Owen Barnard

Possibly one of the more notable players on the list, Kim Min-jae heads to Qatar a man in form.

Snapped up by Napoli in the summer amid rumoured interest from ‘big six’ Premier League sides, the former Fenerbahce man has shown his quality this campaign.

Top performances in the league and Champions League already have the Napoli man linked with moves to England.

For now, he will need to prove his worth to the world in Qatar.

Ghana – Baba Rahman

Age: 28

Club: Reading (on loan from Chelsea)

Caps: 46

By Owen Barnard

Baba Rahman is probably most well known for the £21.7m fee The Blues forked out for him back in 2015 which failed to work out.

Whilst he is still at the club, loan moves to five clubs since his arrival in London have meant it was not a successful move, however on an international level Rahman is vital to Ghana.

The 28-year-old could gain his 50th cap for his country in Qatar, having scored once for the Black Stars.

The defender will want to continue his good start to the season as an important part of Reading’s defence, which has defied expectations so far this campaign.