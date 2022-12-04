Berhalter: "There's hope that one day we can win the World Cup"

The USA lost out to the Netherlands in the first round of 16 game in the Qatar World Cup in a 3-1 defeat, despite a close game at the Khalifa International Stadium.

A well-worked goal by Louis Van Gaal's side lead to an opener by Memphis Depay, to put the Dutch ahead.

Daley Blind doubled the Oranje's lead just before half-time, putting the Dutch in full control to progress.

With 14 minutes to play, Haji Wright to a goal back for the US, with a bizarre finish over Andries Noppert to give America hope.

However, it wouldn't be enough for the USA, as Denzel Dumfries finished at the back post, to round off a brilliant day for Dumfries and the Dutch. The full-back bagged two assists as well as a goal against the US, to carry the Netherlands into the next round.

Despite making progress after not qualifying for the World Cup in Russia, there is still a sense of disappointment in the USA. Now that America have built a squad containing some of the World's best, there was the hope of going further. The likes of Christian Pulisic, Sergino Dest, and Weston McKennie playing at the highest level gave Americans confidence coming into the World Cup.

An unbeaten group stage run in Qatar gave the Stars and Stripes momentum going into the game against the Netherlands, however could not make it count.

Gregg Berhalter

US boss Gregg Berhalter spoke to ESPN FC after the game, expressing how proud he was of his America side:

"We played a good game, we put a tremendous amount of effort into the game, at the end of the day we go into halftime 2-0 down and we were like what just happened"

"We played a really good half and the guys gave everything. The team really came together this tournament, I think showed the US and the rest of the world, that it's a team they can be proud of."

"It's sad, it's the end of a group being together, this team will never be together again, this group of individuals will never be together again, they formed a tight bond, so it was a sad ending. You never want to lose like that."

"I'm proud of this group, proud of how they stuck together, and what they showed the outside world."

Berhalter was also asked about the next World Cup, which is to be set in North America:

"There's hope, the guys did a great job and I think that gives Americans hope that we can one day win the world cup"