England vs Senegal: World Cup round of 16 preview, 2022

Now for the knockouts. After one of the wildest World Cup group stages in living memory, it's hard to imagine the drama going up a gear. There cannot be many more gears to go to, after we witnessed every single group come down to the final seconds of the last match, with late winners, frantic celebrations and tears galore.

So far, England are an exception. Their passage to the last 16 was about as serene as it gets, a horridly stodgy 0-0 against USA aside. Gareth Southgate's men swatted aside Iran and Wales with consummate ease and go into the last 16 as the tournament's best performing team so far. England expects.

They will be favourites to beat Senegal, though Southgate will be under no illusions. The reigning African champions boast a number of top quality players, including Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy of Chelsea, and clearly know how to win under sever pressure.

They twice saw off Egypt this year in both the AFCON final and their World Cup play-off game, both times emerging victorious in penalty shoot outs, a worrying trend for England fans.

Without their talisman Sadio Mane, out of the tournament through injury, Senegal are clear underdogs. That means, however, they have nothing to lose - and could be dangerous opponents for Southgate & co.

Team News

England

Ben White will play no further part in the tournament after returning home for personal reasons.

Gareth Southgate otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from, with James Maddison available after a leg injury. He must decide whether to stick with Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford in the wide forward areas after both got on the scoresheet against Wales.

Senegal

As well as missing Sadio Mane, Aliou Cisse's men will be without the suspended Idrissa Gana Gueye, with Leicester's Nampalys Mendy in line to replace him.

Cheikhou Kouyate, the team's regular captain, is also not expected to be fit.

Likely Lineups

England (4-3-3)

Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Saka, Foden, Kane.

Senegal (4-2-3-1)

Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; Ciss, P Gueye; Sarr, Mendy, Ndiaye; Dia

Key Players

England - Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is a phenomenon. At just 19 years old, he has already established himself as one of the most complete midfielders in Europe with his dominant performances for Borussia Dortmund.

The Brummie, who marries elite athletic qualities with gorgeous technique, has a hugely impressive statistical profile. Among all midfielders in the top 5 European leagues, he is in the top 10 percent for goals, assists, shot-creating actions, dribbles and progressive passes received. He is scoring, assisting, creating and dribbling at an elite level, and he is improving all the time.

One of England's most impressive performers at this World Cup so far, Bellingham will be hoping to take advantage of Idrissa Gueye's absence to dominate the midfield area and drive England into the quarter finals.

Senegal - Ismaila Sarr

Ismaila Sarr is currently plying his trade in the Championship with Watford, but he probably shouldn't be.

The winger, lightening quick and very direct, is something of a throwback, and has shown in his two seasons in the Premier League with the Hornets that he is more than good enough to play there. A spectacular strike from the halfway line earlier this season demonstrated his huge talent, and he also grabbed Senegal's opener against Ecuador from the spot.

At just 24, Sarr has already racked up an impressive 51 caps and 11 goals for his country. His power and ability to surge inside from the right flank onto his stronger foot make him a crucial asset for Aliou Cisse, especially in a game where they will likely look to capitalise through quick counter attacks.

If Senegal can isolate Sarr against Harry Maguire, few would bet against the Watford man coming out on top 1 vs 1.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at Al Bayt Stadium, Doha.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7PM UK time on Sunday 4th December.

How can I watch?

In the UK, the game will be shown live on ITV1.