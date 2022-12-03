Netherlands 3-1 USA: Post-match player ratings

The Netherlands booked their ticket to the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over the US Men's National Team in the Round of 16.

Memphis Depay produced a clinical finish after a 20-pass sequence in the buildup play and the lead was doubled on the stroke of halftime by Daley Blind.

Haji Wright pulled a goal back for the Stars and Stripes, but Denzel Dumfries, who assisted on the Oranje's first two goals, grabbed one for himself.

Here is how VAVEL rated both teams after the knockout stage contest at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Andries Noppert - 7.5

Did well to make saves on Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah in the first half. Kept Pulisic out again after the break and could do nothing about the goal.

Nathan Ake - 7

Comfortbale at the back and made a fine tackle to deny Weah after halftime. He's the perfect compliment to Virgil van Dijk. Substituted late on.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5

Showed his class and was never really troubled. Made an important interception when Wright was steaming toward goal.

Jurrien Timber - 6.5

Was nearly caught out after halftime, but otherwise put in a solid performance. Made a hard, but clean tackle on Weston McKennie.

Daley Blind - 7.5

Was his usual solid self on the left side of the midfield and did his defensive work and picked up a rare goal. Provided the cross for Dumfries' goal.

Embed from Getty Images

Frenkie de Jong - 7

Had a nice run in the first half when carrying the ball in the first half, and then did some good work. Started the move that led to the third goal. Booked late on.

Marten de Roon - 6.5

Did some excellent work in front of the back three, he kept the Oranje midfield moving before being replaced by Teun Koopmeiners at halftime.

Denzel Dumfries - 9

The clear Man of the Match. Scored once, and assisted on the other two. Showed his power driving forward and incisively crossed for the first two goals. Strong in defense and made a goal-line clearance.

Davy Klaassen - 6.5

Was in more of an advanced role in midfield, behind Depay and Cody Gakpo, but his best work was when he was playing deeper. Replaced at halftime by Steven Bergwijn.

Cody Gakpo - 7

Wasn't really much of a threat to score, but he was involved in the build-up to both goals. Looked dangerous throughout.

Memphis Depay - 8

Incredible finish for the opening goal, and some of his other runs deserved a better finish. Had two decent chances in the second half, both saved by Matt Turner. Replaced by Xavi Simons.

Embed from Getty Images

Substitutes

Steven Bergwijn - 7

Could have scored, but saw Turner save his header then shot wide. Always running.

Teun Koopmeiners - 6.5

Had a powerful shot stopped after replacing de Roon. Shown a yellow card for a foul.

Xavi Simons - N/A

Not on long enough to make a difference and was fouled late on.

Matthijs de Ligt N/A

Sent on in stoppage time to see out the game.

Wout Weghorst - N/A

Like de Ligt, sent on in stoppage time to see out the game.

USA

Matt Turner - 7.5

Had little chance to prevent any of the goals and not much to do in between the two first-half goals. Did superbly in the second half, saving from Depay, Koopmeiners and Bergwijn.

Embed from Getty Images

Antonee Robinson - 6

Got forward, but the first two Dutch goals were on his side of the field. Injured himself making a critical second-half challenge on Dumfries and was taken off.

Tim Ream - 6

Never looked comfortable against Depay and Gakpo and after starring at the back during the group stage, he was far from that level on the evening.

Walker Zimmerman - 6.5

Caught out for two of the three goals, but did make some key interceptions and nearly scored on an outrageous header as the Stars and Stripes looked to equalize.

Sergino Dest - 6.5

This game meant so much to him with his Dutch roots and he did look dangerous going forward and had one nice run before seeing a tame shot blocked. Taken off for DeAndre Yedlin.

Weston McKennie - 6.5

Subpar performance by his standards and he was replaced midway through the second half.

Tyler Adams - 7

Always running and led by example, as a captain should do, harassing the Dutch and looking for any opening he could find.

Yunus Musah - 6

The Valencia midfielder was hardly noticeable in the first half, but was always trying.

Jesus Ferreira - 5.5

His first World Cup appearance was far from his best, failing to threaten the Netherlands defense and was taken off at halftime.

Christian Pulisic - 8.5

The USA star had a chance to put the Stars and Stripes in the third minute but shot straight at Noppert. Never stopped trying and had three other chances saved. His cross led to Wright's goal.

Tim Weah - 7

His powerful effort before halftime was well-saved by Noppert. Wasn't a consistent goal threat and substituted for Wright in the second half.

Substitutes

DeAndre Yedlin - 7

His pass almost immediately after coming on set up Pulisic to cross from which Wright scored.

Haji Wright - 8

Was terrific, seeing one shot cleared off the line and scoring a brilliant goal with another to give USA hope.

Embed from Getty Images

Brenden Aaronson - 6

Not many chances to make an impact. Won a free-kick after being fouled late on.

Giovanni Reyna - 6.5

Coming on for the second half, was a problem with one of his runs and shot over the bar.

Jordan Morris - N/A

Gets to say he played in a World Cup game, but came on in stoppage time and never had a chance to make an impact.