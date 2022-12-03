Netherlands 3-1 USA: Dumfries stars as Oranje eliminate Stars and Stripes

The US Men's National Team have been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup in the Round of 16 after the Stars and Stripes fell to the Netherlands 3-1 at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Christian Pulisic had a golden opportunity to put the Americans in front after just two minutes, but was denied by the legs of Oranje goalkeeper Andreas Noppert.

Louis Van Gaal's men then opened the scoring, capping an exquisite 20-pass sequence when Memphis Depay turned home Denzel Dumfries' cross after ten minutes were played.

USA kept battling and despite the scoreline were much the better side in the first half, but their lack of a cutting edge in the final third was exposed as Daley Blind got on the end of a Dumfries cut-back to double the advantage.

The Netherlands didn't have it all their own way as the Stars and Stripes pulled a goal back as Pulisic looped a cross to the far post that took a wacky deflection off of Haji Wright and went in.

Five minutes after that, Dumfries went from provider to scorer, side-footing a volley at the far post past Matt Turner from a Blind cross.

The defeat marks the fourth straight Round of 16 exit for USA, who were seeking their first World Cup quarterfinal appearance since 2002.

The Oranje run their unbeaten run to 19 matches and have progressed to a third straight World Cup quarterfinal, where they will face the winner of Argentina and Australia on Friday.

Story of the match

The Dutch started by employing a strategy of staying back and allowing USA possession, but it almost backfired as Pulisic was played in one-on-one after just three minutes, but Noppert smartly saved.

Dumfries was the provider on the end of an uninterrupted 20-pass sequence, the most for a Netherlands goal at a World Cup, with a precise cut-back that found a streaking Depay, who showed great composure with a sharp finish to open the scoring.

Embed from Getty Images

Van Gaal's side invited the Stars and Stripes to attack, but they failed to pick the right passes and the Oranje looked for more goals, Blind firing over and Depay across the face of goal at the end of neat counter-attacking play.

USA then started building some momentum as the first half was drawing to a close, Yunus Musah seeing his drive stopped by Noppert.

In a carbon copy of the sequence that led to the opening goal, Dumfries centered again and Blind was on hand to finish on the stroke of halftime, his first international goal in eight years.

The Stars and Stripes came out of the halftime break on top, substitute Giovanni Reyna watching his shot cleared off the line by Cody Gakpo, Pulisic finding the target and Weston McKennie shooting over.

With the game being played at a quicker pace and the Americans pressing, they left themselves open at the back and Turner was forced into a save at his near post following a miscued clearance by Walker Zimmerman.

Turner then produced a fine double save, parrying Blind's shot from the edge of the box and palming away Depay's effort.

The Netherlands were then guilty of sloppy play at the back, a terrible back-pass by halftime sub Steven Bergwijn was intercepted and Dumfries was forced to scramble Wright's goal-bound shot away.

Two minutes later, Wright cut the Oranje lead in half, scooping the ball up and over Noppert with his foot from Pulisic's cross.

Embed from Getty Images

Depay and Pulisic saw chances come and go before the Dutch sealed the victory on 83 minutes as Dumfries completed a superb performance by tucking home a cross from the superb Blind.

Player of the match: Denzel Dumfries

His play down the right was the difference, delivering two pinpoint crosses for the first two Dutch goals and he deservedly capped off an excellent night with a goal of his own.

He was the Oranje's most dangerous player, also alert to any danger that the Americans posed.