Erik Ten Hag hails 'magnificent' performance after Manchester United's victory over Barcelona

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag hailed his teams' 'magnificent' performance after beating FC Barcelona 4-3 on aggregate in the Europa League.

Goals from Fred and Antony proved to be enough for Man United to see off Barcelona at Old Trafford in the Europa League Round of 32.

Ten Hag said "Brilliant win, Barcelona are eight points ahead of Real Madrid in La Liga, we have seen them play this week."

"Magnificent performance, really happy, we have to take that belief into next games."

Ten Hag even said that "a small beer is allowed tonight", following the win.

Getty: Matthew Peters

'I'm only focused on Newcastle':

Since arriving in the summer, Ten Hag has kept Man United in all 4 competitions and has guided the Red Devils to a Carabao Cup final, with focus seemingly being on that game against Eddie Howe's men.

"I’m only focused on Newcastle United, it doesn’t interest me who we play against [in the next round of the Europa League]."

"If you are well prepared, we can do it."

Man United will face off against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 26th February.

'We have great personalities':

Following his departure from Ajax, Ten Hag seems to have turned around the mentality of his new team and it's been showing its effects on the pitch.

He admits that, despite some setbacks, the team strive to move on and keep looking forward with belief.

"I think we have some great personalities in the team. Rapha [Varane] and Licha Martínez. Casemiro of course."

"Even with setbacks, they move on. They want to get the result and if you believe in that, you have to go on even when you concede a cheap penalty.", Ten Hag added.

'Antony is brave':

Since the arrival of Antony during the summer of 2022, many have questioned his ability to play for Man United, but Ten Hag has kept faith in the man that followed him from Ajax and has labelled him as 'brave' following his winning goal.

"I know he [Antony] can do that. He is brave, he is fearless. What he brought second-half is what we needed, running behind, dribbles, and of course his goal. He is brave and he will go for it. He brings so much to this team."

"I like dynamic football. I don't want boring football. I like football that entertains the people. That is playing with speed.

"Our game plan was Antony and Garnacho. You get over wide areas, speed, runs behind, dribbles.. you get belief."

Ten Hag also commented on Fred's performance, saying his role was to "stop Frenkie de Jong, and be like a mosquito all over him.".

Getty: Robbie Jay Barratt

The importance of tonight's win for Ten Hag and Man United is crucial to not only their Europa League campaign, but to the team confidence too, with the Dutchman stating that it is the biggest win he has had as Man United manager.

"Yeah, we have had some good wins; Liverpool, Arsenal at home, really good wins but I think this - two legs against Barcelona as the leaders of La Liga and if you beat them, I think it's a big win.

Despite the win, Ten Hag was not happy with his teams' first-half performance.

"It's the European Cup second leg, I think it was flat at both sides; no chances at all. If one has to go in the lead, I think we had big chances with Bruno at the start of the game. When you are playing in front of the Stretford End, it gives a big boost to the whole team."

The draw for the Europa League Round of 16 will take place on the Friday 24th of February.