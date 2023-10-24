Manchester United 1-0 Copenhagen: Red Devils keep Champions League hopes alive on emotional night at Old Trafford

The night began with the 75,000 fans packed inside Old Trafford paying a heartwarming tribute to United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton. Erik Ten Hag, accompanied by former United player Alex Stepney, walked from the tunnel to lay a wreath to mourn Sir Bobby, while there was a rousing rendition of The Red Flag played by a lone piper which led into a minute of silence.

Harry Maguire's 71st-minute headed effort was the difference between Copenhagen and Manchester United at Old Trafford, as United kept their Champions League hopes alive with a 1-0 win.

The game finished with pure drama as Copenhagen were awarded a penalty in the fourth and final minute of stoppage time. Jordan Larsson stepped up to take the penalty, which André Onana saved stunningly. The full-time whistle went, and United secured all three points, their first points of this year's UCL campaign.

Story of the Match

United made two changes from their last outing, with Raphael Varane and Sergio Reguilón coming into the side, meaning that Johnny Evans and Victor Lindelof were dropped to the bench. Copenhagen made three changes from their team, which was victorious at the weekend, with Birger Meling, Viktor Claesson and Roony Bardghji being left out of the side and Peter Ankersen, Lukas Lerager and Elias Achouri taking their places.

The first chance of the game came for Copenhagen, with Achouri testing Onana from the edge of the box, which Onana comfortably put behind for a corner. Soon after, the visitors broke with pace and came extremely close, with Gonclaves beating Onona, with the post denying Copenhagen an early lead.

United then began to get a bit more control in the game and had a spell where they enjoyed comfortable possession of the ball. The pattern of the game then became clear: United would set a high line and look to enjoy the ball as much as possible, with Copenhagen looking to get at United on the break.

A quarter of an hour had passed, and Manchester United were still yet to find any fluidity in their play in a must-win fixture. Raphael Varane cheaply gave the ball away when trying to play out from the back, but fortunately for him, Copenhagen could not find an opening.

United's first big chance fell to Rasmus Højlund, as Marcus Rashford played a beautiful ball in behind, but the Danish striker could only volley it over the bar.

It took United 22 minutes to finally play some free-flowing football. Sofyan Amrabat dispossessed Victor Classen in the United defensive half and drove his team forward, playing a quick one-two with Højlund, eventually getting the ball out to Antony on the wing, who used his clever footwork to take Jelert out of the game into the box. They went Antony played the ball into Højlund, who backheeled it into McTominay's path, who couldn't get a clean enough shot away.

United then began to constantly dominate the ball but failed to get into any threatful positions due to the hyper-organised 4-5-1 that Copenhagen were employing. This made the first half an extremely cagy affair with no real attacking quality on show for either side; however, the solid nature of Copenhagen's defence, doing exactly what they set out to do, has to be applauded.

Old Trafford became extremely tense, and the United faithful started to become increasingly agitated by their side, exemplified by the huge groan when Andre Onana attempted to pick out a long pass to Marcus Rashford, which went horrifically wrong and ended up out of play.

The referee blew for halftime after an agonising 45 minutes of football, fifteen seconds early, but it was not too soon for Erik Ten Hag, who would have been desperate to get his team into the dressing room. You'd expect that Jacob Neestrup would have been the happier of the two managers at halftime, as his team was executing the game plan to perfection, had the best chance of the half, and was extremely frustrated with United.

A reignited Manchester United

At half-time, United made their first substitution of the game, taking off Amrabat for Christian Eriksen. United then started the second half off in a much more promising way than the first, having a quick flurry of chances in the first couple of minutes.

Attacking the Stretford End, United started to look more promising, and the crowd began to get behind their team. United's improved attack saw them get more opportunities, including a half-hearted penalty appeal, which the referee quickly waved away after 50 minutes.

United's play continued to improve after a beautiful move that was rounded off by Eriksen's superb effort from the edge of the box, which looked like it was about to rustle into the bottom corner, which was excellently saved by the Polish international, Kamil Grabara.

United had another penalty appeal denied when Rashford got in behind, Grabara came rushing off his line, and the English international went tumbling down in the box. However, replays indicated that there was no contact from the keeper on Rashford.

United had even more joy getting in behind, and once again, it was that man, Rashford. Looking likely to score, Rashford who had lost the defenders, carried on running towards goal, however a heavy touch let him down and killed the move off.

Antony once again looked like a big threat, pulling the trigger from 25 yards out, trying to curl it into the top left, which just faded over the bar. This ended up being Antony's last involvement in the game, and he was replaced by Garnacho at the hour mark. Sergio Regulion was also replaced by Victor Lindelof.

After 65, Jelert drove his team into the United box, which Varane managed to get a slight touch on to knock it behind for a corner. The corner came to nothing, and United quickly broke and got in behind again, this time with Garnacho, whose touch let him down in front of goal.

The deadlock was finally broken after 71 minutes when Harry Maguire headed home the opener from Eriksen's beautiful outside-the-boot cross into the box, which was recycled from a corner.

Shortly after United's goal, Copenhagen made two changes, subbing Captain Viktor Claesson and Full Back Jelert for Christian Sorensen and Orri Oskarsson.

United went close again after 78 minutes catching Copenhagen when they pushed for an equaliser, with goalkeeper Grabara denying Garnacho from close range and Højlund putting the rebound wide, which he should have buried into a gaping net.

Varane denied Diogo Goncalves the ball across the box and just tipped it over the bar and out for a corner to deny Copenhagen a clear chance to equalise. The corner was wasted; it failed to beat the first man as Rashford headed it away.

As United looked to close the game out, they made a like-for-like substitution, taking off Højlund for Anthony Martial.

As four minutes of injury time went up on the board, Copenhagen introduced Oscar Hojlund (brother of Rasmus Højlund) into the game in search of an equaliser. As the game began to close out, Copenhagen enjoyed a lot of the ball but failed to create a clear-cut chance when looking for the equaliser.

However, with less than thirty seconds on the clock, Copenhagen managed to create a chance, getting into the United box and winning a corner. The keeper was up. The corner came in. The ball was poor, but it managed to get across the box. It was played to the back post, where Scott McTominay gave a penalty away.

In six minutes of the four added on, Jordan Larsson, son of Henrik, stepped up to take the penalty. He fired it to the goalkeeper's left, Onana leapt across, pushed the ball out of play, and made a massive save to keep United's Champions League hopes alive. The ground erupted, the full-time whistle went, and United's out-of-form goalkeeper made himself a hero.

Player of the Match- Harry Maguire

Scorer of the sole goal of the night. Solid defensively and looked like a leader on the pitch. Fought for the badge, a fantastic evening for the United centre-half.