Dwight Yorke urges Red Devil's to sign Mbappe to return to football dominance

One thing Dwight Yorke and Kylian Mbappe certainly have in common is their ability to find the back of the net, with the Frenchman’s recent exploits in Paris and the former Manchester United man’s impressive 123 goals during his time in the Premier League, in which he played for five different sides, most notably for Man United.

Mbappe has been a hot topic of conversation in recent weeks due to the ongoing transfer saga that seems inevitably see him end up at the Santiago Bernabeu, with refusals and confusion appearing to continuously damage the relationship between Paris-Saint Germain and the French forward.

And whilst there has been no concrete noise about the possibility of a move to Old Trafford, Yorke seems convinced Erik ten Hag must do everything in his power to bring the PSG superstar to Manchester.

Kylian Mbappe in action for France in a Euro 2024 Qualifier against Greece. (Photo by Christian Liewig-Corbis/Getty Images)

United must sign Mbappe to return to the top

“It would probably take Man United back to being the number one team on and off the pitch, Man United have not been that on the pitch for years now, but signing Mbappe elevates us to that status. You see what Lionel Messi has done at Inter Miami, I think that’s what Mbappe would do if he ends up at Old Trafford.”

Knowing a thing or two about winning a title in England, few would have a better idea of what it takes, or rather who it takes. Yorke also adds boldly that a Premier League title could be on the cards if Mbappe joins with the current squad, whilst comparing his potential arrival likewise to that of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021.

(Photo by Christian Liewig-Corbis/Getty Images)



​​​“If Mbappe signs for Man United, it might make us favourites for the title. The lift it would give the players would make a difference. I’ve played in teams where there are class players in certain positions that give you that extra 20% lift.”

“The Man United players would get a buzz, Manchester as a city would be buzzing, the fans will be buzzing, and it would elevate the players and the club to another level. Mbappe would have the same impact as Ronaldo did in 2021. The most exciting footballer in the world as we speak, I certainly would be extremely excited as a player and fan if he signs.”

‘Time is up’ for Maguire after captaincy stripped

Yorke also touched on Ten Hag’s decision to strip Harry Maguire of the captain’s armband following a difficult year on the sidelines at Old Trafford for the Englishman. Bruno Fernandes was named as the new captain after spending most of the 2022/23 season with the armband.

The three-time Premier League winner described the decision as a ‘slap in the face’ for Maguire, whilst adding the centre half won’t have the same authority that he once had, not envisioning any sort of comeback for him at the club.

“When captaincy is taken off you, it probably means your time is up at the club. Harry Maguire is a high-profile player, to be stripped of the captaincy is a slap in the face. I’ve been in football long enough for that to mean your time is up.”

Maguire in action against Real Madrid in pre-season. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images)

“They (the players) won’t disrespect Maguire, don’t get me wrong, but players won’t see him in the same light when he was the main figure on and off the pitch. It’s one of those things that don’t usually happen but when you’re that high profile, it can.”

Yorke also didn’t seem convinced about Fernandes’ leadership but knows football has changed drastically since his playing days and respects Ten Hag’s decision to pick the best man to lead the team ahead of the upcoming season.

“Fernandes’ leadership isn’t the best, but as far as I’m concerned if he’s winning football matches and generating results as captain, that’s all that matters. Every captain has a different way of leading the team, and Ten Hag would have picked who he thinks is the best player to lead the team, which is Fernandes.”

“Roy Keane back in the day wasn’t a saint, and some people loved that, but Fernandes annoys some opposition players too but just in a different way.”

(Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images)

Pre-season no indication of Premier League outcome

“Pre-season is the worst way to show any indication of what’s to come in the upcoming season. It’s just a way of getting fit, when the Premier League starts then everything changes. Pre-season is good for building up confidence and getting sharp, but all it is, is good preparation.”

Man United beat Arsenal 2-0 in their third pre-season fixture last Saturday, courtesy of goals from Fernandes and Jadon Sancho, and whilst some fans saw the result and performance as a reason to get excited for the new season, Yorke was quick to dismiss that the fixture had any meaning.

“The moment the Premier League starts, the best XI plays, managers will stop juggling with formations and stop substituting players at half-time. The players and managers in the game when Man United won 2-0 against Arsenal won’t believe that’s a sign of how the Premier League will play out.”