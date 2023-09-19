Ten Hag and Man Utd travel to Bayern Munich needing some ’99 magic

Talk of that 1999 Champions League final is never far aware when Manchester United and Bayern Munich come together. That remarkable comeback win is the most memorable moment in United’s history and how Erik ten Hag could do with the current team mustering something similar against the odds this evening.

If United don’t arrive in Bavaria quite in crisis mode then they are certainly teetering on the brink. The manager is contending with issues both on and off the field; questions covering all manner of turmoil keep being fired his way and he must wonder how a promising first season in charge has suddenly become rather chaotic.

Whether it be the exiling of Jadon Sancho after his criticism of the manager, the leave of absence for Antony as he fights allegations against him by three women, a lengthy injury list that includes Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane and Mason Mount, or the protracted takeover talk which only contributes to the sense of instability at the club, Ten Hag’s mind must be muddled.

That is without considering United’s struggles on the pitch where many players are out of form. They have lost three of their opening five Premier League games, including Brighton & Hove Albion’s comfortable 3-1 win at Old Trafford on Saturday, and failed to convince in any of them.

It is easy to drown ones sorrows in Munich at the moment given Oktoberfest got underway at the weekend, but Ten Hag is too focused a manager and strong-minded a character to take the easy option as the angst grows and United’s campaign already finds itself in worrying territory.

Ten Hag is always keen to focus on happenings on the pitch and deal with the controllables and a victory in this evening’s opening Champions League group-stage match away to Bayern would ease his troubles somewhat. This game would be as good as any to get back on track.

“We are looking for to it and like the challenge,” Ten Hag said. “It’s not always going up and you have to deal with it. I like these situations because now we have to handle it and we have to manage this. You have to know what to do and that is focusing on the process.”

When asked if he felt his side needed a reset after a poor start to the season, the United manager replied: “Absolutely not!

“We are in a process and what you see is that in parts of games we play very good but then also in parts of games we played below our levels. What we have to demand is be consistent, so we have to step up in certain levels all the time for 90-plus minutes. That is the demand on us.”

Thomas Tuchel, the Bayern coach and former Chelsea manager, said problems would always be magnified at United.

“I felt with Manchester United there was always a lot of noise, a lot of pundits are ex-players from Manchester United, you have this legacy from Sir Alex Ferguson which creates a lot of pressure, a lot of expectation around Manchester United,” Tuchel said.

“It tells you you work at a big club, big expectation, big success. All of us here in Bayern and my colleague at Manchester United want to achieve the same things.”

'Number of injuries is a concern'

United take on a Bayern team that have won three of their opening four Bundesliga matches and are considered one of the favourites in this competition.

This is also a return of sorts for Ten Hag: he was manager of Bayern II between 2013-15, when Pep Guardiola was in charge of the first team, and (perhaps pointedly) said that he “liked the mentality of the club”.

Getty: Christof Stache

Physically, United’s injury worries have worsened on the eve of their first Champions League game in 18 months with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire both ruled out leaving Ten Hag with a 21-man squad in Germany featuring four goalkeepers.

“Yes, it is a concern,” Ten Hag admitted. “But we knew that before and that’s why we constructed the squad with depth, so we can deal with it, the squad can deal with it.

“First of all, injuries always come in top football because we’re living on the edge. Of course we analyse why things happen, but we also have to deal with the facts and it’s always about the players available.

“That’s a strong side we can line up and we have to get the best out of it and we’re focusing on that. To bring up tomorrow again, a good team, make the next step, integrate Rasmus Hojlund, (Sergio) Reguilon, two new players and we are here to get a result.”

Harry Kane, who was long coveted by United and admitted there had been “some talks between a few clubs” this summer before signing for Bayern, has quickly taken to life in Munich, scoring four goals in four appearances.

“I don’t know about the perfect time [to play them],” Kane said of a potential United backlash. “There can be a big response from teams going through a difficult spell but of course we need to use circumstances to our advantage, to go with big confidence at home in front of our fans.”

Twenty-four years ago, United pulled a result out of the bag against Bayern when, admittedly, the stakes were higher. Ten Hag may feel he deserves to catch a break — the chips are certainly down again.