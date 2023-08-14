Manchester United 1-0 Wolves: Post-Match Player Ratings

Referee, Simon Hooper shows a yellow card to Gary O'Neil as he was animated on the touchline after his side were denied a last minute penalty shout. (Photo credit: Gareth Copley via Getty Images)

Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0 in a game where both sides lacked quality throughout but Wolves were left to rue their many missed chances.

Arguably, Wolves were the better side and with more attacking quality could've and maybe should have beaten United who were off the pace by their standards.

Here are the player ratings for the first Monday Night Football of the season.

Andre Onana - 8/10

A very solid and assured performance from the new United goalkeeper. His six debut saves are the most by a United keeper in the league since August 2019. He may have been lucky to not give away a reckless last-minute penalty but the referee decided it wasn't a clear and obvious error and Onana was lucky to get away with it.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7/10

A decent defensive performance from the right back to keep Sarabia out of the game - he failed to get much going down that side. He also got the assist which was a pinpoint cross onto the head of Varane.

Raphael Varane - 8/10

The only goal scorer in the game, the French international sealed the winner with a close-range header in the 76th minute.

Lisandro Martinez - 5.5/10

A quiet half from the Argentinian as he was largely untroubled in the first half by the Wolves attack but did make was at half time after being booked and rash at points.

Luke Shaw - 5/10

An average game for the left back, Pedro Neto had a lot of joy attacking on Shaw's side but his end product was never enough to trouble the United defence as a whole.

Casemiro - 6.5/10

An acceptable yet quiet game for the Brazilian, average by his standards.

Anthony - 6.5/10

One of the brighter sparks in the attack for United but too often the final ball to put the game to bed was lacking. On the ball, he looked sharp but often the killer instinct wasn't there to take the game away from Wolves - this instinct was a problem across both teams.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.0/10

A similar problem to Anthony, often he looked okay on the ball but the final pass-through to play an attacker in wasn't there for the Portuguese man tonight. At points, he was wasteful with the ball and couldn't find the killer pass, not a great night by his standards.

Mason Mount - 5.5/10

A very quiet home debut for the new midfielder who made way for Eriksen in the 68th minute. There weren't huge amounts wrong when he was on the ball but in future games expect him to feature more in the United midfield as he grows in confidence into the new setup.

Alejandro Garnacho - 4/10

A night to forget for the winger, he created very little and Semedo had him covered the whole evening before he made way for Sancho in the 68th minute.

Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

A night where he looked good and brought others into attack with his pace, at points troubling the Wolves defenders. But the opposition had some good recovery runs to largely keep a tight hold on United's top scorer of last season.

Substitutes:

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

He came onto the field and looked more assured than Martinez who he came on for, managing to keep a barrage of Wolves attacks at bay.

Christian Eriksen - 6.5/10

He also made the team look more threatening with his passing range when he came on, an acceptable night for the Dane.

Jadon Sancho - 5.5/10

A tough night for Sancho, when he came on Wolves were largely on top so he failed to put himself largely in the game in just over 20 minutes he had.

Facundo Pellestri - 5.5/10

The young winger had a similar evening to Sancho in an attacking sense, failing to make a huge impact on the game as United held on for the 1-0.

Scott Mctominay - N/A

Jose Sa - 5.5/10

At points an erratic display from the Wolves goalkeeper. He seems to run off his line at all opportunities which can't fill his back line with confidence.

Nelson Semedo - 7.5/10

Possibly Wolves' best player, he kept the United wingers on the left-hand side quiet all night - his attacking ability has never been questioned only his defending and tonight he showed he also can play that side of the game very well.

Craig Dawson - 7/10

Dawson and his centre back partner of Kilman had largely solid games, they kept a United attack quiet for most of the game and were very solid throughout the night.

Max Kilman - 7/10

The same as Dawson, Kilman also kept the United attack for the majority of the game.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6/10

At points struggle with Anthony but overall had an okay night at left back.

Pedro Neto - 7/10

On the ball Neto looked the sharpest player on the pitch and was tricky to deal with all night. However, far too often his final ball into the box wasn't good enough to get Wolves level.

Joao Gomes - 6.5/10

A hit and miss night for the Brazilian midfielder who was wasteful at points but at others very assured and a good transition when winning the ball and getting it to the attacking phases.

Mario Lemina - 6/10

A defensively solid display from the midfielder but another who was also wasteful in passing at points.

Matheus Nunes - 7/10

Dribbling out from the back was often a feature of the game for Wolves and he looked the most assured at doing this, there is more to come from this midfielder who looked very bright at points in this game.

Pablo Sarabia - 5.5/10

Not a great night for the Spanish attacker, he had a few shots that didn't test Onana and after an ineffective night was substituted in the in the 63rd minute.

Matheus Chuna - 6/10

In large points of the game he was tough for the United defence to handle with his hugely quick and powerful runs but he had the biggest chances of the game and failed to take any of them.

Substitutes:

Hwang Hee-chan - 6/10

Similar to Neto, when he came on he looked quick and bright and tested the United defence but lacked a ruthless end product.

Fabio Silva - 5.5/10

Largely unnoticeable when coming on but didn't have much time to make an impact.

Hugo Bueno - 6/10

Wolves played a very much crossing game with 23 total crosses and this man played a part in that. He was very good at getting into a good position but, like many players tonight, failed to hit the killer last pass.

Sasa Kalajdzic - N/A